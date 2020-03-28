Blazers Carmelo Anthony Details Epic Story of Lakers’ LeBron James

On Friday evening, future Hall of Famers, Dwyane Wade, and Carmelo Anthony were on Instagram Live talking about a variety of different topics, including a story of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James saved Anthony on a boat.

It was my fault though, I was still trying to see the last bit of the barracuda, snorkeling and all that,” Anthony said. “It was my fault. I look up, the current is taking me to the middle of the ocean, like opposite from the boat.”

Heat legend Dwyane Wade shared that they didn’t see Melo [Carmelo Anthony] at the time.

“It was windy, all type of S*** was going on through my head, I’ll be honest with you,” Anthony said. “Then I look up at the boat, and I see Bron [LeBron James] jump off the boat like he is MacGyver. He jumped off the boat into the water. He was bringing me back with one arm.”

Wade would repeat what The King did was nothing but a heroic act.

“I’ve told people this story before,” he said. “I said, ‘Listen, I’ve seen LeBron do a lot of amazing things on the court. Off the court, when he went and saved Melo’s life.’”

Nevertheless, Anthony is grateful to LeBron for saving his life. “I can’t hold you. He saved my life. Yo Bron, I appreciate that. You saved my life that day,” he said.

“Bron jumps off the boat like he’s MacGyver.” @carmeloanthony and @DwyaneWade with an unreal Banana Boat story from the Bahamas 😭 *NSFW* pic.twitter.com/FGXQ1VveZ3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 28, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Lakers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Danny Green Recently Revealed the Difference in Playing with Lakers LeBron James and Clippers Kawhi Leonard

Last Monday, Lakers guard Danny Green was a guest on ESPN’s First Take and was asked what’s the difference in playing with LeBron James and playing with Kawhi Leonard.

“Two very great players. A lot of similarities and some differences, but they are extremely serious about their game. They work their body hard, how to take care of their bodies, and lead their team. Obviously, Kawhi [Leonard] is not as vocal as LeBron [James] has been over the years. But you could tell last year he started picking it up a lot more and this year he’s a lot more vocal than he was ever, and he’s starting to learn that. But on the court-wise, LeBron [James] is probably more a facilitator.

Kawhi [Leonard] is probably more of, you know, an attacker offensive, you know, dissecting the defense type of player. LeBron is the same way. And they’re both, you know, very good defenders when they turn it on. They can lock down some guys. They can change the game, impact the game, on both ends of the floor.”

The King recently shared that he wants to spend the rest of his career in a Lakers uniform. James was on Instagram live last week and shared the news according to Heavy’s Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson.

“I’ll tell you one thing, right now I don’t wanna go nowhere besides be here,” James said to fans while on Instagram Live.“Laker for the rest of my life.”

READ NEXT: Analyst Details How Lakers’ LeBron James Has Changed His Game