Bob Arum on Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua: ‘It Ain’t Gonna Happen’

Possibly the biggest fight that can be on in a boxing ring is the heavyweight superfight between the “Gypsy King” Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Both men have been champions for multiple organizations and have a combined one loss in their professional boxing careers. But the fight has been put on the backburner.

Fury defeated “The Bronze Bomber” Deontay Wilder in February by seventh-round TKO, and The Bronze Bomber has decided to enact his rematch clause. A trilogy fight between Fury and Wilder is in the works, and the Gypsy King’s promoter Bob Arum has said that July 18 is the targeted date.

Anthony Joshua is scheduled to face Kubrat Pulev on June 20 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

According to Arum, Fury vs. Joshua Isn’t Going to Happen

On March 9, Fury’s promoter Bob Arum was interviewed by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, and he was asked about the potential bout between Fury and Joshua. As Helwani was finishing the question, Arum said, “Whoa, whoa, whoa. Anthony Joshua is getting knocked out [on] June 20 at Tottenham Stadium in London by my guy Kubrat Pulev. Take it to the bank, there won’t be an Anthony Joshua after June 20.”

Arum told the journalist that would have no issue working with Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, to build the fight. But he continued, “I’m telling you, it ain’t gonna happen because Pulev is going to knockout Joshua.”

Arum Is Not a Fan of Mixed Martial Arts, Calls it ‘Trash’

During the interview, Helwani asked Arum if had changed his opinion on MMA. Arum has never been shy to share his dislike with mixed martial arts, and his thoughts haven’t changed. Arum said, “My stance is the same. The UFC guys are great promoters, they’ve done a great, great job. But as far as I’m concerned, it’s trash, I don’t like it, I don’t like to watch it. But again, I’m just one person and obviously they’ve built a very big fan base so all credit to them.”

“I’m not going to say that this is a sport that I love because I don’t; it really does nothing for me,” the promoter continued. “A lot of it could be because of my age and so forth. I don’t know but I’m not going to kid you hear and say I changed my mind.”

When asked if he had ever been to a live MMA fight, Arum said, “I have never been to an MMA event. I’ve watched it on television once, twice. I just think it doesn’t do anything for me for people engaging in combat in that way, I just don’t enjoy it. I don’t see the skills particularly.”

He finished by saying that there may be MMA fans that don’t like boxing just like how some boxing fans don’t like MMA.

