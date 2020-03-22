Former Patriots QB Reportedly Agrees to Return to New England

Brian Hoyer was reportedly released by the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, but the 34-year-old who made it known he was open to a return to the New England Patriots, wasn’t without a job for long. On Sunday, Hoyer and the Patriots reportedly agreed to a one-year contract bringing the veteran back to the team.

The Terms of Brian Hoyer’s Deal with the Patriots

Per NFL Insider Adam Caplan, Hoyer’s one-year deal is worth $2 million, and it is fully guaranteed. This yet another bargain and potentially high-value signing for the Patriots.

Brian Hoyer is Ready for His Third Run With the Patriots

Clearly, Hoyer liked being a Patriot. That might sound overly simplistic, but there is real value there. It’s part of the reason he likely signed so quickly.

There can be a competitive market for experienced backup quarterbacks, which is exactly what Hoyer is, but he didn’t seem interested in testing the free-agent waters for long.

What Hoyer Has Done in Previous Two Runs with the Patriots?

Hoyer has played for seven teams in his 11-year NFL career, but he has spent the most time with the Patriots. In five seasons with the team, which included 23 games of action, Hoyer has never started a game.

In backup roles to Tom Brady, Hoyer completed 32 of 51 passes for a completion rate of 62.1 percent. He’s thrown for 335 yards, a TD and an interception which has been good for an 80.1 passer rating.

Why Bringing Brian Hoyer in Makes Sense

To put it plainly, this move makes it clear the Patriots are going to roll with Jarrett Stidham as their starting QB. The team drafted Stidham in the fourth round last year, and whether we realized it or not, it appears Bill Belichick fashioned him as a potential successor to Brady.

Hoyer represents a non-threatening veteran presence for Stidham. Essentially, he’s not trying to take the young player’s job. He’s being brought in with the understanding that he’s there to help groom and develop Stidham.

Brady would give Hoyer various film-related tasks each week to help him prepare. Brady really trusted Hoyer's insights. Now, Hoyer can give those same insights to Stidham or whoever is the starter.

Hoyer also represents depth at the position should Stidham go down, and if the Patriots draft a QB, Hoyer can help mentor both young quarterbacks, and potentially be an additional voice of evaluation for the team.

Are the Patriots Done at QB?

While the Pats currently have three QBs on the roster with Stidham, Hoyer and Cody Kessler, but many believe Belichick will draft a QB and the team will roll with four signal callers on the roster in 2020, at least for a while.

Evan Lazar of CLNS is one expecting the Patriots to carry four QBs and reminds us it wouldn’t be the first time in the Belichick era the team began the season with so many at the position.

Hoyer as the veteran bridge QB made a lot of sense. Low cost, likely won't take away comp picks, experience in the system, skill set that fits. Expecting the Patriots to roll with four QBs in camp: Stidham, Hoyer, Kessler, and a draft pick.

The last time the Patriots carried four quarterbacks on the Week 1 roster was in 2000. A rookie Tom Brady backed up Bledsoe with Michael Bishop and John Friescz. Not completely unprecedented for them under Belichick.

In my recent 7-round mock, I have the Patriots taking Iowa’s Nate Stanley in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, but there is even a possibility the team moves one or two of its third-round picks in an effort to move up to grab a first-round talent like Oregon’s Justin Herbert.

Hoyer would then mentor a rookie QB and Stidham and at some point, a decision would be made on the team’s future at the position.

