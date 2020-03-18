Broncos Trade for 5-Time Pro Bowl Defensive Lineman

The Denver Broncos are adding five-time Pro Bowler Jurrell Casey, giving Tennessee a seventh-rounder to acquire the big man, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The #Broncos have acquired Jurrell Casey for just a 7th round pick from the #Titans, source said. He carried a big salary. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2020

Casey is set to make $11.85 million during the upcoming season and approximately $5.45 million of which will become guaranteed this weekend. The Titans were likely to release the 30-year-old defensive lineman, though the Broncos decided he was worth the contract he’s on and ponied up a seventh-rounder for him.

Pro Football Focus ranked him the No. 24 overall interior defender in the league with a grade of 74.3. Casey has 51 career sacks over his 139 games with the Titans.

Broncos Expected to Trade or Release Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco’s stint with the Broncos is likely to come to an end after just one season. Mike Klis of 9News in Denver reports (via Twitter) that Denver will move on from the QB, either by trading him or releasing him. The move is more apparent after trading for Casey’s lucrative deal.

Flacco has a base salary of $20.25 million this upcoming season. If the QB took a pay cut, perhaps he would be sticking around in Denver. However, the franchise agreed to a deal with veteran QB Jeff Driskel to serve as a back-up to Drew Lock, making Flacco’s services no longer needed.

The Broncos can save over $10 million against the cap if they release Flacco, though they would be left with roughly $13.6 million in dead money on their sheets.

Chris Harris Closing in on New Team?

It’s long been assumed that Chris Harris won’t return to the Broncos with the team trading for A.J. Bouye earlier this offseason. Factor in the Casey deal and it’s even harder to envision the Broncos finding the money to make a competitive bid for the Pro Bowl cornerback let alone doing enough to repair the relationship.

Where will Harris end up? The Dallas Cowboys could be that team. The franchise has a major need a CB after Byron Jones left for Miami. Dallas will have competition for his services, as many other teams such as the Jets and Texans are expected to make a bid for Harris.

