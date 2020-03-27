Karl Joseph Makes Bold Statement on Future With Browns

The Cleveland Browns added a key piece to the secondary in safety Karl Joseph, who will bring both his hard-hitting style and fearlessness to the unit.

Joseph, who was the 14th overall pick in 2016, signed a one-year deal with the Browns, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Joseph had started at least eight games every season while with the Raiders, including nine his rookie year. Last season, Joseph had started all nine games before a foot injury ended his season. In 41 career starts, Joseph has 236 total tackles, four interceptions and 15 passes defended. His coverage skills could use work, but Joseph is a solid in the box safety that isn’t scared to make a tackle.

Joseph joined Bull and Fox on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland on Thursday to speak on what he brings to the table with the Browns.

“Any time you can bring that intention, hit guys like that, it can inspire your defense a little bit, get whole team going,” Joseph said (h/t Keith Britton). “I’m that kind of guy, man. I don’t fear nobody. There’s only one way to play the game.”

#Browns safety Karl Joseph on @BullandFox on being physical player: "Any time you can bring that intention, hit guys like that, it can inspire your defense a little bit, get whole team going. I'm that kind of guy, man. I don't fear nobody. There's only one way to play the game." — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) March 26, 2020

Browns Right Situation for Karl Joseph

Joseph is on a one-year deal, so he’ll have a chance to prove himself and hit the market again next year in search of a long-term deal. He made it very clear that he feels like Cleveland was the right fit for him to do that.

“There are a lot of factors that went into that. I told my agent, for me, money wasn’t the most important thing for me,” Joseph said. “For me was about going to the right situation, the right opportunity where I felt I was wanted and needed.”

Coming from Oakland, Joseph is used to rabid fanbases, which he has experienced so far in Cleveland.

“I actually didn’t know much about the Browns fanbase until I signed and it’s pretty similar. I’m coming from a fanbase in Oakland where the fans are crazy,” Joseph said. “That’s what I love for and we all play the game for. I’m excited and looking forward to it.”

Karl Joseph: Browns Have Big Upside

Joseph joins a secondary that includes young cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams.

After being selected No. 4 overall in the 2018 draft, Ward made the Pro Bowl as a rookie, establishing himself as a top corner in the league. The Ohio State product collected three interceptions, 11 passes defensed, a forced fumble and 36 tackles. He was hobbled by injury last season, but still had a pair of interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown.

Williams was projected to be a first-round pick last year, but dropped to the second round, where the Browns scooped him up. The former LSU standout won the starting role, but also dealt with his share of injuries. He did, however, put to bed any concerns of his tackling, collecting 47 tackles.

“I know we have a lot of upside to this team. There’s a lot of talent and a young secondary that’s very good. Probably two of the best young corners in the league,” Joseph said, referencing Ward and Williams.”

Joseph is also a fan of what the Browns did in free agency.

“I think we made a lot of great moves so I’m excited,” Joseph said. “This roster was already full of talent. This year just gotta take that next step. … I’m hoping that I can come in and be part of that solution.”

#Browns safety Karl Joseph on @BullandFox: "I think we made a lot of great moves so I'm excited. This roster was already full of talent. This year just gotta take that next step…I'm hoping that I can come in and be part of that solution." Says org added character to locker room — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) March 26, 2020

READ NEXT: Lakers Star LeBron James Expresses Concern About His Body