Browns Likely Suitor for Pro Bowl Pass-Rusher: Report

The Cleveland Browns have shown off their aggressive mentality early on in free agency and a big move could still be in the cards if they’re able to strike a deal with former Vikings pass-rusher Everson Griffen.

Griffen is one of the top free agents remaining and could be a key addition for the Browns not only because of his talent, but also because of what the potential flexibility Cleveland could gain by cutting Olivier Vernon after the move.

Vernon is the highest paid player on the roster, due $15.5 million next season. But the Browns would suffer no dead cap money if they parted ways with him, making the veteran defensive end disposable if they found a better option. However, with limited depth currently available, it would be foolish for the Browns to part ways with Vernon unless they could add an established threat like Griffen opposite Myles Garrett.

CBS Sports reported that the Browns would be a “likely suitor” for Griffen.

Griffen has spent the entirety of his 10-year career with the Vikings, where current Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski came up. Defensive assistant Jeff Howard also previously spent time with the Vikings and current starting defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson played with Griffen previously.

Griffen has recorded 74.5 sacks in his career and has made the Pro Bowl four times, including last season when he recorded eight sacks and 24 knockdowns.

Griffen Said Goodbye to Minnesota

The numbers didn’t work out for Griffen in Minnesota, so he opted to find a new team for the first time in his career.

“We have broken off talks with Minnesota because they have to spend their money elsewhere and we decided to now focus our attention on free agency,” Griffen’s agent, Brian Murphy, said in a statement.

Everson Griffen is leaving the #Vikings. Statement from Griffen's agent, Brian Murphy: "We have broken off talks with Minnesota because they have to spend their money elsewhere and we decided to now focus our attention on free agency." — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 20, 2020

Griffen said his heartfelt goodbye to his former team on social media.

“While it is with a heavy heart that I say goodbye, I leave Minnesota in the best physical and mental shape I have ever been and have many Pro Bowl seasons to come!” the post read. “Wherever my next stop is, I will always be grateful to and cheering for the Vikings.”

Browns Not Release Vernon — Yet

Despite rumors of the team wanting to move on from the Vernon, the Browns are not releasing Vernon “right now,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported last week.

The #Browns are not releasing Olivier Vernon. At least not right now. https://t.co/cj1Zoxncd5 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 18, 2020

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com previously reported earlier this offseason that the Browns would “probably be looking to replace” Vernon, who was part of a blockbuster trade last season that sent offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler to the Giants.

Vernon spent much of last year dealing with injuries and didn’t make the impact that was expected, especially for the price tag he carries. Vernon recorded 26 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 11 quarterback hits last season, but has missed 15 games over the past three years.

Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods told reporters he’d be open to adding more pass-rushers to the fold.

“It never hurts,” Woods said. “We can keep adding as many as they want. I’m cool with that. I think the goal is to add as many talented players to your roster as you can – the right people. We want the right people, good people here that will be good for the organization, good for the team and do it the right way. If they want to add more rushers or more corners, I’m all for it.”

