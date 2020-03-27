Browns Sign Former Giants, Dolphins Center: Report

The Cleveland Browns added some depth to the offensive line on Thursday, signing center Evan Brown.

Brown was an undrafted free agent, who signed with the Giants in 2018. He made the final cut as a rookie, but was inactive for every game. He then signed with the Dolphins last season off the Giants practice squad, appearing in three games. Brown played his college ball at SMU.

#Browns announced they've signed C Evan Brown, who spent last year with the #Giants and #Dolphins. Also officially announced signing of DT Andrew Billings — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 26, 2020

Browns veteran JC Tretter currently solidifies the starting center spot. The Browns had tried to move guard Austin Corbett to backup Tretter last season, but ultimately opted to trade the former second-round pick. Corbett went on to start at guard for the Rams.

Tretter signed an extension last season and is currently the only center on the depth chart. The deal was for three years, $32.5 million, with more than $23 million of that guaranteed, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Tretter was a 2013 fourth-round pick by the Packers, coming to the Browns in 2017 as a free agent. He hasn’t missed a start during his time in Cleveland. Tretter, 28, was in the final year of the three-year $16.75 million contract.

Tretter, a Cornell alum, also serves a big role off the field as the president of the NFLPA and could be a good mentor for a player like Brown.

Browns Continue to Improve Offensive Line

The Browns line is bolstered by Tretter and guard Joel Bitonio, who is the longest tenured member of the roster in Cleveland.

Right tackle Jack Conklin was the team’s big splash in free agency and the Browns are expected to add more help up front with the No. 10 overall pick in the draft.

Andrew Gribble, Nathan Zegura and Jason Gibbs of the Browns official site all have the team taking offensive tackles in their latest mock draft. Gribble and Gibbs see Georgia’s Andrew Thomas as the pick, while Zegura sees the Browns landing Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs.

Browns Make it Official With Andrew Billings

The Browns also made the signing of defensive tackle Andrew Billings official on Thursday, adding the former Bengals starter to the defensive line rotation.

Billings has started all but two games the last two seasons for Cincinnati. Last season he collected 35 tackles and one sack. Billings deal is for one-year, $3.5 million, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Billings adds some major power in the middle of the Browns defensive line at 6-foot, 311 pounds. He joins starters Larry Ogunjobi (6-3, 304) and Sheldon Richardson (6-3, 294) in the rotation.

During his introductory press conference, Browns defensive coordinator said the Browns will run a 4-3, which needs some beef at the tackle positions.

“I think you want to make sure that you’re putting the guys that you have in the right position to make plays,” Woods said. “I know the personnel here is tailored toward a 4-3 scheme, which I’m very comfortable with. We’ll stay with the 4-3 system here and focus on putting the guys in the right positions to make plays.”

