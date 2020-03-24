Browns Still Interested in Trent Williams Trade: Report

The Cleveland Browns have been interested in Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams for quite some time. However, the sides have been unable to strike a deal because they’ve been too far away on the price.

That being said, the Browns have not yet ruled out bringing Williams on board in Cleveland via trade. They’ll just have to get a lower asking price from either the Redskins or Williams, who is seeking a lucrative extension.

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reported on Monday that the Browns have remained interested in the seven-time Pro Bowler, but are not willing to give up what is believed to be a second-round pick for Williams.

The Browns pursued Williams last season, but didn’t ultimately strike a deal with the reported asking price being a first-round pick and at one point a young, core player like Denzel Ward.

Williams Wants Big Money Extension

Williams held out for the first part of last season. According to ESPN, Williams’ early-season absence had to do with his distrust of the team’s medical staff, something that stems from a growth on his head he had removed in the offseason. After returning, he failed his physical due to helmet discomfort stemming from the growth removal and never played a game.

Williams agent, Vincent Taylor, assured The Athletic that his client is ready to get back on the field.

“Trent is excited to resume his Pro Bowl career with a team interested in a player of his stature,” Taylor said. “We really appreciate and respect Dan Snyder for the chance to seek another opportunity. This isn’t about a contract, but time for a change of scenery.”

Williams will be 32 years old next season, but reportedly wants a new deal that will pay him $20 million per year, according to reporting by ESPN’s John Keim. That kind of money would make Williams the highest paid offensive lineman in the league on a per year basis, $2 million ahead of Eagles tackle Lane Johnson.

Jack Conklin Solid Addition to Browns Offensive Line

The Browns’ pillars on the line include JC Tretter and Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio. Tretter signed a long-term deal last season and Bitonio is signed through the 2022 season.

While there were a variety of problems with last year’s Browns squad that prevented them from playing at their full potential, but quarterback Baker Mayfield might have suffered the most, having to play on the run most downs.

The Browns addressed the need at offensive tackle by inking Jack Conklin to a rich free agent deal.

“I’m pumped to get started and be a part of this great organization,” Conklin said. “Going through the process, Cleveland definitely became what I felt as the main suitor. To have a team like Cleveland be so excited about me, that was the biggest part for me and my family. We wanted to go somewhere where a team was super excited and that was going to be a huge key to help the team and be a big part of the community.”

