Celtics’ Paul Pierce Gives Update on his Beef With Heats’ Ray Allen

The Boston Celtics won a Championship in 2008 because of the Big Three of Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen. The would go on and beat the Kobe Bryant and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers in 4-2 games.

Two seasons later, Kobe would get his revenge beating the Celtics in seven games as he won his fifth and final NBA Championship. A game Pierce admitted that he had not seen to this day.

“I still have not watched that Game 7,” Paul Pierce said. “We were up double digits in that game, I still haven’t watched it to this day … I don’t know if I could. I’m like looking at what could’ve been a second championship, I don’t think I’ll ever watch that game.”

The Celtics core of Rajan Rondo, Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, and Paul Pierce would stick together until the summer of 2012.

“This is my whole deal with Ray and the reason I had a problem with him. One, he went to our rival,” Paul Pierce said. “LeBron James was a rival of the Celtics, regardless if he was in Cleveland or Miami … Two, I was calling him when [the Celtics] were in the middle of contract negotiations before he left. He’s not answering anybody’s calls and I’m hearing he’s going to Miami. He’s not returning my call. I just feel like as a certain respect as a teammate, as a brother, we can have this conversation.

“If you’re not wanting to play with us no more, at least let us know … I felt that was a slap in the face or disrespect from a brother. So that was my whole beef with him, and other guys felt the same way. Since then, me and him have talked … I don’t have no problem with Ray today.”

During his time with the Celtics, Allen played in 358 regular-season games and would be voted in the basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.

Ray Allen Explains why Left Boston for Miami

When free agency started in the summer of 2012, Allen was planning on coming back to the Celtics, but both sides couldn’t come to terms on a deal and Allen would take his talent to South Beach.

“So let me see if I got this straight,” Allen wrote in his new autobiography, per Sean Deveney of Sporting News [Now Heavy.com]. “You want to pay me less money. You want to bring me off the bench. You want to continue to run the offense around [Rajon] Rondo. Now tell me again exactly why I would want to sign this contract?”

According to mutual reports, Allen was seeking a three-year extension from Celtics $24 million, but the Celtics offered him two years worth $12 million. Instead, Allen decided to sign a two year worth $6 million deal with the Miami Heat.