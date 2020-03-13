Charles Barkley Auctioning off Memorabilia to Build Affordable Housing in Alabama

Basketball legend Charles Barkley is clearing out his house to help build homes for others.

Earlier this month, the NBA Hall of Famer and now TNT commentator, announced that he planned to auction off numerous items from his athletic memorabilia with the proceeds going towards building affordable housing in his hometown of Leeds, Alabama.

Per CNN, Barkley is selling his 1996 Olympic gold medal he also earned one in the 1992 games as a part of the ‘Dream Team,’ which he’s saving for his daughter to keep. He is also selling his 1993 NBA MVP trophy, among some other achievements and items from his Hall of Fame career.

Earlier this week, Barkley explained why he’s “getting rid of all the crap trophies,” doing his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, sharing that his small hometown needs about 30 new houses.

“I’ve got a bunch of good stuff I’m gonna sell,” Barkley said. “Man, it’s just clutter.”

He added: “You know, I tell people when I’m 70 [years old] I can’t be saying, ‘Hey guys, come over and look at my trophies’ — I’m not that crazy.”

Charles Barkley Self Quarantine for Coronavirus After not Feeling Well

“I spent the earlier part of the week in New York City, and when I got to Atlanta, I wasn’t feeling well,” Barkley said. “I talked to a couple of people at Turner and a couple of doctors, and they told me to self-quarantine for the next 48 hours. I started yesterday; this is my second day. I haven’t been feeling great, and I didn’t want to take any chances.”

“They told me to self-quarantine for 48 hours. I went and took the coronavirus test late this afternoon; I have not gotten the results back. I’m just kind of in limbo right now. … I’m really hoping it was just a bug.”

Charles Barkley has quarantined himself and took a Corona Virus test, no results from that test yet. #InsidetheNBA pic.twitter.com/YJ8s9fyPVq — Austin (@rondarouseyszn) March 13, 2020

According to Heavy’s Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, Barkley was every vocal on Wednesday during a conference call on how the Coronavirus can affect sports events.

“What concerns me about no fans at sporting events, they still have to go to work,” he said while on NCAA’s March Madness conference call on Wednesday.

“They still have to be walking around in the world. They don’t go to a sports venue, but they still have to live their lives.”

Last night, canceled games and suspended games after Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the Coronavirus. After hearing the news Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was interviewed by ESPN during the Mavericks and Nuggets game.

“I’m pretty sure everybody is aware at this point,” Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told ESPN in a mid-game interview. “Guys are talking about it on the bench.”

“I trust Adam,” Cuban said. “It’s not about basketball or money, really. Literally, if this thing is just exploding to the point where all of a sudden NBA players and others have had it, you think about your family. You want to make sure you’re doing this the right way. Now it’s much more personal. The whole idea, it’s come this close, potentiality a couple of players have it, it’s stunning.”

