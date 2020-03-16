Chiefs Pick Up $3.2 Million Option on Starting Linebacker: Report

Just hours ahead of the NFL’s legal tampering period for impending free agents, the Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly been involved in a flurry of transactions. Among the moves were the non-exclusive franchise tag officially applied to DT Chris Jones and the decision to pick up RB Damien Williams‘ club option for 2020.

According to Kansas City Star Chiefs beat reporter Herbie Teope, the team is now expected to pick up another club option on another Damien – this time LB Damien Wilson.

#Chiefs are planning to exercise a club option on LB Damien Wilson, according to a source. The option carries a base salary of $3.2 million in 2020. Wilson finished the season second in tackles (81) on 714 defensive snaps. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) March 16, 2020

Wilson, who will turn 27 years old on May 28, finished the 2019 season with a career-best 81 total tackles, second on the team to only veteran LB Anthony Hitchens. He also added four quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble while starting all 16 games and playing a majority of the team’s defensive snaps during his first season in Kansas City.

The fifth-year linebacker originally entered the league as a fourth-round pick (No. 127 overall) of the Dallas Cowboys in 2015. As a part-time starter over four seasons, Wilson 121 total tackles and 2.5 sacks in 68 games for the Cowboys. When his rookie deal expired last offseason, Wilson joined the Chiefs on a two-year, $5.75 million deal.

A little surprised by this. Wilson would have been the third-highest-yielding realistic cap casualty, behind Watkins and LDT. Would have freed up $4.5m with $875k in dead money. (All according to OTC.) https://t.co/LXXSL1Ucvm — Joshua Brisco (@jbbrisco) March 16, 2020

As The Athletic’s Joshua Brisco points out, Kansas City could have found some additional salary cap relief by releasing Wilson, however the $3.2 million base salary price tag for a starter of his production level and age make this a solid bargain for the reigning Super Bowl champions.

