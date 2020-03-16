Chiefs Reach Decision on Free Agent RB Damien Williams: Report

With the opening of the NFL’s legal tampering period for impending free agents set to open at 12 p.m. noon EST today, many of the biggest questions across the league will soon be answered. A few key Kansas City Chiefs players – including OLB Emmanuel Ogbah, DT Mike Pennel, CB Bashaud Breeland and CB/S Kendall Fuller – are among the two dozen free agents gearing up to hit the open market on March 18.

While the belief is the Chiefs will be forced to cut ties with a number of key contributors from seasons past, the defending Super Bowl champions have reached a decision on one of its offensive weapons.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs’ leading rusher in 2019, RB Damien Williams, will return for the 2020 season after the club picked up his $2.3 million option.

The #Chiefs plan to pick up the contract option for RB Damien Williams, source said, keeping the player who rushed for 104 yards in the Super Bowl in the fold. Williams will make $2.3M in 2020. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

Fresh off of 104 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns in Kansas City’s Super Bowl LIV comeback victory, Williams comes at a bargain price for a Chiefs team strapped for funds this offseason. The 27-year-old split time with veteran RB LeSean McCoy for portions of the 2019 season, but went on to post career-highs in rushing attempts (111), yards (498), yards per game (45.3), touchdowns (5) and receptions (30) in only 11 games (6 starts).

Williams was one-of-three Chiefs running backs requiring a free agent decision this offseason. It has been reported that the team will not bring back McCoy, but the future of backfield mate RB Spencer Ware remains up in the air. Given the state of its salary cap, Kansas City is not expected to add a big-name free agent running back to the mix, opening up the door for Williams to carry much of the load in 2020.

