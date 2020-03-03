Chuck Liddell on Floyd Mayweather vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC legend Chuck “The Ice Man” Liddell recently gave his thoughts on the proposed hybrid boxing and MMA fight between boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and UFC’s Khabib Nurmagomedov. The hybrid match would feature eleven rounds of boxing, and the twelfth round, which would be the final round, would turn the fight into an MMA bout.

Recently, The Ice Man was asked by TMZ for his thoughts on the match. He said, “I think that’s funny. But can we start with the mixed martial arts round? That round one, [Khabib] will be just fine.” Liddell said that Mayweather had “no chance” in the MMA portion of the fight.

The talk of Mayweather vs. Nurmagomedov is fun for fans and analysts, but in reality, it may never happen. Nurmagomedov is defending his UFC lightweight title against Tony Ferguson in April at UFC 249. He is also linked to a rematch with Conor McGregor as well. Both men haven’t competed professionally in the other combat sport either, and Mayweather is 43 years old.

As for a theoretical venue of the hybrid match, Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz has said that there is an offer from Saudis for Khabib to fight in Saudia Arabia.

Liddell Reveals His Retirement Status & His Interest in the WWE

In the same interview, The Ice Man confirmed his MMA retirement status. When it comes to fighting, Liddell said, “I am officially retired right now. For now.”

He was then asked if he’s interested in the WWE. “Of course. I’d still do WWE, still do pro wrestling, that would be a lot of fun, I’d like that.” In terms of an opponent he’d like to wrestle, The Ice Man said The Rock would be his dream matchup. He’s impressed with that “those guys do.”

