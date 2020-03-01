Manager’s Harsh Advice to Conor McGregor for Next Fight

In an interview with TMZ, Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, added fuel to the fire of his fighter competing against UFC superstar Conor “Notorious” McGregor.

Abdelaziz was asked if McGregor was going to fight UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nuragomedov next, and he responded, “You can’t get a title fight [after] beating a guy that’s 36 years old coming off a loss. If [McGregor] wants to fight [in] a title shot, like Khabib said, he needs to start fighting guys like [Justin] Gaethje or guys like Islam Makhachev. This type of young guys coming up and coming who is coming off wins. [McGregor] just knocked out the guy [Gaethje] just knocked out. You’re not going to get a title fight..”

Gaethje’s manager admits that Notorious’ 40-second destruction of Donald Cerrone was a “good performance,” and that “he treated Cerrone like the way he should have treated him.” But he doesn’t believe that’s enough for McGregor to earn a shot of Nurmagomedov should the champ get passed Tony Ferguson at UFC 249.

Abdelaziz had some advice for McGregor. He said, “I say, hey b*tch, go fight Justin Gaethje, get a win and after that come back for the title shot, that’s it.”

