Conor McGregor Clarifies Reports Around Auntie’s Death From Coronavirus

On March 13, UFC superstar Conor “Notorious” McGregor published an Instagram post with a long caption on his feeling about the COVID-19 coronavirus. In the post, McGregor said that he went to a studio in Dublin to announce that his company, Proper Twelve Whiskey, was donating to the Tunnel to Towers organization.

Notorious wrote, “I get a phone call telling me that my lovely little auntie Anne had passed away. I couldn’t go live anymore. My poor little friendly loving auntie. My mother’s sister. This stupid f**king virus. What the f**k is happening.”

Many fans and media members interpreted the quote as if McGregor had revealed that his auntie Anne Moore died because of the coronavirus. However, that is seemingly not the case. Notorious took to Instagram on March 14 to clear it up:

“I am grateful for the kind wishes and sympathy for my Auntie’s passing. I want to clear up that it has been confirmed she was not a victim of coronavirus. As we prepare for her funeral I know that many of us will confront the virus in the weeks ahead. As I gather with my family I ask you all to make an extra effort to be there for friends and family during the stressful days ahead. And from my family, thank you for your support at this sad time.”

