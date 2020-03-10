Conor McGregor’s Coach Drops Massive Hint About McGregor’s Fighting Future

The combat sports world awaits the announcement of Conor “Notorious” McGregor’s next fight, and whether it’s in the Octagon or in the boxing ring. Recently, McGregor’s coach gave some insight into McGregor’s fighting future.

During an interview with Gareth A. Davies, Notorious’ longtime head coach John Kavanagh dropped a massive hint about McGregor’s plans. The journalist asked Kavanagh if he could see McGregor doing a boxing match in the next 12 to 18 months. The Irishman’s coach responded, “I’d honestly be surprised if he doesn’t.”

Davies answered, “Oh really?” And then Kavanagh said, “Yeah, I’d be surprised if he doesn’t. He loves boxing, he loved the training for the Mayweather fight.”

In terms of opponent,Davies mentioned the names Floyd Mayweather, Canelo Alvarez and Manny Pacquiao Kavanagh said, “Whoever the name is, I know Conor would love to challenge. It has to be something big, whatever he’s doing it seems to be getting bigger, and he’s always looking for that next big step up.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Kavanagh Gives His Take on Who He Wants McGregor to Fight Next

McGregor’s head coach also gave some insight into who he personally wants to see McGregor fight next in the Octagon.

He answered, “At the moment, definitely on the top of the list for me is Justin Gaethje. I think it’s a very interesting stylistic match-up. Justin really believes in his striking ability, really believes in his power. He had a quick stop of Cerrone, and obviously Conor did [also]. I think their would be some great exchanges and a lot of forward pressure for Justin. Conor thrives under forward pressure. Maybe in the summer, something like that, that’s what I would love to see.”

Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje is currently ranked No. 4 in the UFC lightweight rankings, and McGregor is sitting at No. 3. The Highlight has repeatedly called out Notorious, even going as far as threatening Dana White for the fight.

Conor McGregor Has a Lot of Options for Next Match

At the moment, it’s unclear who McGregor will be locked into the black cage with next. There was a report a few weeks ago that Gaethje was the front runner for a fight with Notorious in the summer.

McGregor has also been linked to a rematch with UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov, but the champ is scheduled to defend his belt against Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 249.

Khabib’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, recently said that McGegor had to get through Gaethje first before he competes against The Eagle again.

And there is always the possibility of a Nate Diaz rematch as well.

READ NEXT: UFC Fight Filled With Controversy From Start to Finish [WATCH]