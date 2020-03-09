‘Hitman’ Tony Ferguson’s Thoughts on Conor McGregor vs. Khabib 2 Conversation

One of the most talked about narratives going into UFC 249’s lightweight title fight between the champion Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov and the challenger Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson is the possibility of Conor “Notorious” McGregor rematching Khabib.

On paper, the fight against El Cucuy will be The Eagle’s toughest in his MMA career. Both men are on 12-fight win streaks in the promotion, and are regarded as the top two lightweights in the division.

However, the match between Khabib and McGregor at UFC 229 in October of 2018 was the most successful PPV in the promotion’s history. The Eagle dominated most of the bout and got his hand raised via fourth-round neck crank. McGregor took over a year hiatus from the sport following the loss, but returned to action in January at UFC 246 and starched Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in 40 seconds. After his win, UFC president Dana White said he wanted to see McGregor rematch Khabib next.

Some have been vocal that since Notorious’ win in January, Ferguson has been overlooked.

El Cucuy Is Asked About Khabib vs. McGregor

Before the UFC 249 press conference on March 6, Ferguson was interviewed by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. Okamoto talked to Ferguson about some fans, media members and the UFC president speaking about the potential rematch between Khabib and McGregor. Ferguson gave his take.

In El Cucuy fashion, Ferguson said, “What Dana really says I don’t care, honestly. I’m a contractor fighter, I come in here and I’m dressed like a hitman. So I’m out there, Khabib is my target. So I’m going to go out there and do my job, I’m gonna stop that dude from jumping out of the cage one way or another.”

El Cucuy is likely referring to when The Eagle jumped out of the Octagon after he submitted McGregor and started a brawl with McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis.

Ferguson Explains Why No One Has Defeated The Eagle

The journalist then asked Ferguson why he believes no one has been able to defeat Khabib. The champion has an undefeated professional MMA record of 28-0.

Ferguson answered, “Bunch of (expletive). The only person that probably would have won the title would have been Edson Barboza. I fought him hard, man. We prepared very hard and diligent for that guy, and I tip my hat to that dude. [I] broke him. When I do this to fighters like [Rafael dos Anjos], and nothing against them but these guys when they fight me it’s completely different. They’re looking at different weight classes, looking at Kevin Lee.”

Ferguon finished by saying, “I’m trying to help them. I’m like ‘keep your head up, dude you lose what happens? You start working on that winning record.'”

