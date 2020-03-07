Tony Ferguson on Being ‘Overshadowed’ by Conor McGegor

Two of the greatest lightweight fighters to ever step into the Octagon will finally meet in April at UFC 249. UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov is scheduled to defend his title against the #1 contender Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson. Both men have outstanding MMA records: The Eagle has an undefeated professional record of 28-0 and El Cucuy’s is 25-3.

Nurmagomedov and Ferguson are regarded as the best two lightweights in the world, and it’s a fight that has been a long time in the making. The pair have been scheduled to lock horns four other times, and each time the fight has fallen through.

During the UFC 249 presser on March 6, Tony Ferguson was asked about the idea of him being overshadowed by Conor “Notorious” McGregor. Since his January return to the Octagon, McGregor has been constantly talked about by the media, fans and analysts about sliding into the title fight if one of the fighters gets hurt.

With a smirk on El Cucuy’s face, he responded, “I haven’t heard sh*t, I’m too busy man. My academy has been built by my bare hands.” He then segued into talking about Khabib, without another mention of McGregor.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Ferguson Has Been Overlooked By Some

Some feel that Ferguson has been overlooked, and he seemingly has not been fazed by that. During the presser, the question of McGregor being the replacement came up, but Dana White shot it down quickly, wanting to move on without the idea of the one of the fighters pulling out.

However, there may be a chance that McGregor is the contingency plan if one of the men do pull out. He is currently not booked for another fight, and because the fight between The Eagle and El Cucuy has been called off four times, the UFC may have taken the steps to ensure they have a main event at UFC 249 should something happen.

READ NEXT: UFC Fight Filled With Controversy From Start to Finish [WATCH]