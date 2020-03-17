Massive Plans Revealed for Conor McGregor’s Next Fight

With the sporting world virtually suspended due to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the UFC has promised to do what they can to deliver fights. The promotion’s president, Dana White, confirmed this past weekend that UFC 249’s main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson will happen, even if it’s not in the United States. However, the next three shows have all been postponed.

Recently, Conor McGregor’s coach, Owen Roddy, revealed information that could potentially revitalize the UFC. During the interview, Helwani asked Roddy if Conor McGregor will return to the Octagon on July 11 in Las Vegas.

Roddy said, “Most definitely, that’s the plan hopefully. Bring the UFC back to life as well. You know with all these shows being canceled and stuff like that, I think a fight on July 11 would bring the UFC back to life and get everybody back on track. My fingers are crossed and I’m sure the rest of the world’s fingers are crossed for that fight.”

In terms of an opponent, Roddy said, “Anyone to be honest, but maybe [Justin] Gaethje. There’s a lot of talk [about] Gaethje. He’s an exciting fighter, so I would like to see it and I’m sure you would like to see, and I’m sure the rest of the world would like to see it also. [But] to be honest, anyone. I know Conor’s raring to go. I know everyone’s going to be raring to go by the time July comes around.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Jorge Masvidal Shreds Kevin Lee for Continuing to Fight After Tapping Out