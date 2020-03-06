Conor McGregor Has Option to Work With Famous WWE Manager

The UFC’s biggest star, Conor “Notorious” McGregor, has many options outside of the Octagon, and one of those options could be wresting in the WWE. And wrestler turned talent manager Robert Stone would love to be a part of that.

When asked by TMZ if there was one athlete he’d be interested in managing, Stone said, “Conor McGregor was meant to be part of sports entertainment. And I think everyone kind of already knows that and it’s just a waiting game. But I mean, his entrance, the way he talks, the way he walks, the way he fights, I mean this guy would be perfect for the Robert Stone brand. There’s a lot of money for him to make in this and I think he’ll know that eventually and he’ll want to cross over.”

Stone was known as the wrestler Robbie E in the Impact Wrestling promotion. He retired from wrestling in 2018, and Stone was signed to the WWE as a manager.

Conor McGregor Is in the Midst of His ‘2020 Season’

It’s not likely that the Irishman will be entering the WWE ring any time soon. Notorious returned to the UFC on January 18 for a main event clash against Donald Cerrone.

McGregor’s hiatus from the Octagon lasted over a year, but it seemingly had no effect on his performance. He dominated Cerrone, and finished him in 40 seconds.

During the build up to his fight with Cerrone, McGregor was adamant that he was starting his 2020 season. He wants to fight three times this year. It’s not clear if he wants all three fights in the UFC or if he plans on having one boxing match, however current signs point to a summer bout with top lightweight contender Justin Gaethje.

