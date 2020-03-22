Cowboys ‘Open’ to Adding Mammoth Ex-All-Pro Defensive Tackle: Report

Everson Griffen likely is a no-go. Jadeveon Clowney, too. But the Dallas Cowboys may have a plan C up their sleeve as it pertains to bolstering the defensive line.

Chew on this: Mike Fisher of SI.com reported Saturday the Cowboys are “open to the idea” of signing free-agent nose tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison, who fanned the flames with a cryptic tweet.

👀 — Damon Harrison Sr. (@snacks) March 22, 2020

Harrison, who has a home in the Dallas area, was most recently a member of the Detroit Lions. He made 15 starts for the club last season, notching 49 tackles, three passes defensed, and two sacks. In 2018, he collected 50 tackles and 3.5 sacks across 10 appearances (nine starts).

He was released by the Lions on Feb. 20 and has yet to draw significant interest on the open market.

Prior to his Detroit stint, Harrison spent three years with the New York Giants. His tenure, spanning 39 games from 2016-18, ended with 162 combined tackles (106 solo, 17 tackles for loss), eight quarterback hits and four sacks.

More run-stuffer than pass-rusher at 6-foot-3, 350 pounds, Harrison entered the NFL as a 2012 undrafted free agent, signed by the New York Jets, for whom he made 48 starts, 193 tackles (105 solo, 12 for loss), seven QB hits, and 1.5 sacks.

Going on his age-32 campaign, Harrison shouldn’t require significant investment; a one-year prove-it deal may do the trick. If added, however, he’d probably wind up starting along the Cowboys’ defensive line, which lost 2019 sack leader Robert Quinn (Chicago Bears) and starting DT Maliek Collins (Las Vegas Raiders) in free agency.

The club somewhat offset their departures by inking former Buccaneers Pro Bowler Gerald McCoy to a three-year, $20 million contract. McCoy is among three out-of-house defenders brought in by Dallas thus far during the still-young signing period, along with cornerback Maurice Canady and safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

The Cowboys currently have $24.142 million in remaining salary cap space, according to Spotrac.com.

