Dana White to Talk to Tom Brady About Signing With Raiders

UFC president Dana White has told the media that in his conversation with Tom Brady on March 4, he will talk to him about signing with the Las Vegas Raiders. At 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 4, White will be livestreaming a conversation with Brady on his Instagram page.

During a media scrum at the UFC APEX Facility, White was asked if he would talk to Brady about signing with the Raiders. The UFC president is a massive New England Patriots fan, but as reported by Yahoo Sport’s Kevin Iole, White has purchased a suite at the Allegiant Stadium, which will be the home of the Raiders. He is also a Raiders season ticket holder.

Iole transcribed White’s answer. He said, “Sure, I’ll ask him. Trust me, I’ve been terrorizing Brady. If you ever want to rob a bank, do it with Brady. This guy doesn’t say [anything] to anybody. I know I’ve been trying to get him. Wahlberg, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have been terrorizing him. Everybody from Boston has been terrorizing this guy and he hasn’t been saying anything. Obviously, if he doesn’t sign with Boston, which is where I would like him to be, hopefully he comes to Vegas.”

The Raiders officially moved to Las Vegas on January 22, 2020.

Dana White Was Participating in a Media Scrum to Promote UFC 248

On March 7, the Octagon returns to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for UFC 248. Headlining the card is a middleweight title fight between the champion Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya and the #3 ranked contender Yoel “Soldier of God” Romero.

This will be the undefeated Adesanya’s first title defense since he won the belt from Robert Whittaker at UFC 243. The Soldier of God is coming off two losses, but they were both close decisions and he remains one of the most dangerous fighters in the division.

In the co-main event, China’s first and only UFC champion, strawweight queen Zhang “Magnum” Weili will attempt to defend her title against the #4 ranked and former strawweight champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

A pair of lightweights will battle at UFC 248 — Beneil Dariush will take on Drakkar Klose. And rounding out the main card are two welterweight fights, Neil Magny vs. Li Jingliang and Alex Oliveira vs. Max Griffin.

UFC 248’s main card will air at 7 p.m. PT/ 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

