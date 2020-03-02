Dana White on Tyson Fury Potentially Fighting in the UFC

Combat sports athletes crossing over into other lanes has become a water cooler discussion for many fans and analysts. One boxer who has fueled the speculation of a cross-over is the WBC, The Ring and lineal Champion Tyson “Gypsy King” Fury. Before his rematch against Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder, Fury teased a potential future in the world’s biggest mixed martial arts promotion, the UFC.

UFC president Dana White likes the idea of Fury fighting in the promotion as well.

In a recent interview with TMZ, White was asked if he was interested in Tyson Fury joining the UFC one day. And as most promoters would answer, Dana White said, “I’m interested in the future of Tyson Fury in all combat sports, man. He looked damn good, he fought the perfect fight [against Wilder]. I’m excited to see him no matter where he goes. If he wants to fight in the UFC, I would love it, and I’m excited to see what’s next for him in boxing.”

A few months before he defeated Wilder in their rematch, Fury told TMZ, “whatever sport it is, I’ll be there. MMA takeover!”

Talking about a boxer crossing over to MMA, or vice versa, is typically fun for all involved, but in the case of Fury, it may never happen. The Gypsy King’s wife, Paris, hopes that he will retire soon, and in an interview with Ariel Helwani, Fury said that he would finish his contract with ESPN and then seriously consider retirement. He has two fights left on his contract.

The Gypsy King Has Been Teasing an MMA Debut For Years

Back in 2013, Fury told The Daily Star that he was interested in fighting in the UFC, and his desired opponent was then-Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez. The fight never came to fruition.

Interestingly, as per MMA Junkie, the UFC president had a much different tone with Fury in 2013 than he does now. About Fury fighting Velasquez in MMA, White said, “We’ll make a deal. You want to fight Cain? Come on over here. You will get smashed.”

