NFL Trade Rumors: Eagles Swap Malcolm Jenkins for Lions CB

Malcolm Jenkins wants a nice pay bump. Darius Slay wants to be the highest-paid cornerback in football.

Interesting. Those two impactful situations may convene into the perfect marriage proposal. Jenkins has informed the Eagles that he won’t play under his current contract, one that pays him $7.6 million in base salary in 2020.

Meanwhile, Slay will earn $10 million in base next season while he lobbies the Lions to either trade him or hand him a king’s ransom. He’s looking for a new deal upwards of $16 million per year.

According to NFL draft expert Chad Forbes, Slay is a “fallback” option for the Eagles if they lose out on the Byron Jones sweepstakes. Forbes also proposed a trade scenario where Philadelphia sends Jenkins and a draft pick to Detroit in exchange for Slay. The swap would take Jenkins off the books and free up money to sign Slay to a long-term deal. But, Forbes added that Jones remains the Eagles’ first choice in free agency.

#Lions Darius Slay considered fallback option for both Eagles & Raiders if don’t land FA Byron Jones. Slay will want a new deal. Interesting scenario bandied about? Darius Slay to Philly for Malcolm Jenkins & a Draft Pick. Eagles still front runners for Byron Jones… — Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) March 10, 2020

Adding a bit more intrigue — and a wrinkle of truth — to the rumor is the fact the Lions recently hired Cory Undlin to be their defensive coordinator. The former secondary coach in Philadelphia had coached Jenkins since taking the role in 2015 and he’s been linked to acquiring underachieving Eagles cornerbacks Rasul Douglas and Sidney Jones. The Lions have also been mentioned as a landing spot for free agent Jalen Mills.

Raiders Recruiting Byron Jones Hard in Free Agency

The Eagles and Giants are reportedly gearing up for a “bidding war” to land Byron Jones’ services. Well, another team with deep pockets has entered the fray.

The Las Vegas Raiders have an estimated $56.59 million in cap space after releasing Tahir Whitehead. They appear primed to pounce on the Cowboys cornerback.

I spoke with Byron, everything is all good 😎 — Trayvon Mullen Jr (@MullenIsland1) March 8, 2020

As Heavy.com’s Austin Boyd recently pointed out, Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen put the internet on notice when he tweeted out a message saying that he had been in communication with Jones. It sounded like Mullen was recruiting Jones to join the Silver & Black in Las Vegas, although he followed his first note up with a more cryptic one. The Raiders have also been linked to free-agent cornerback Chris Harris Jr.

I promise I love Oakland / Las Vegas Raiders Fans 🦅🖤 — Trayvon Mullen Jr (@MullenIsland1) March 8, 2020

“We wanna bring great people into our building both in free agency and the draft,” Raiders GM Mike Mayock told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. “We wanna have better depth than we had last year and, and we wanna finish.”

Eagles Host UCLA Cornerback for Official Visit

The Eagles have begun hosting potential draft picks at the NovaCare Complex for official visits. Louisiana Tech’s Amik Robertson reportedly started the trend last week after not taking part in position drills at the NFL Scouting Combine due to a sports hernia. The Eagles are allowed to invite up to 30 prospects to their facility for pre-draft visits, per NJ Advance Media.

Philadelphia was also rumored to be hosting UCLA cornerback Darnay Holmes on Wednesday, per Bleeding Green Nation. One of their readers caught a screengrab on Instagram from Holmes.

UCLA CB Darnay Holmes is visiting the Eagles pic.twitter.com/ftLTCF0m4d — Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 10, 2020

Holmes recorded eight interceptions and 17 passes defensed, along with 120 total tackles and two defensive touchdowns, in 35 games for UCLA. He can play both on the outside and in the slot.

