Raiders’ Trayvon Mullen Reveals He Spoke to Pro Bowl Free Agent

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen turned a lot of head when he took to Twitter to try and get ahold of Dallas Cowboys free agent Byron Jones. Why he was trying to get in contact with the pro bowler isn’t necessarily clear, but he could be trying to recruit. The Raiders have a need at cornerback and Jones could be the best option on the market.

Mullen made things even more interesting when he revealed that he spoke to Jones.

I spoke with Byron, everything is all good 😎 — Trayvon Mullen Jr (@MullenIsland1) March 8, 2020

Was everything not good before? It’s unclear what he means by the above tweet. It could mean that Jones expressed interest in playing for the Raiders, but it could also mean that the two plan to workout together. Mullen then got even more cryptic.

I promise I love Oakland / Las Vegas Raiders Fans 🦅🖤 — Trayvon Mullen Jr (@MullenIsland1) March 8, 2020

There wasn’t any evidence or rumblings that Mullen had any problems with Raider Nation. Based on these tweets, it seems like he was trying to recruit Jones, but it’s not definitive. It wouldn’t be a stretch to say a player like Jones would have an interest in coming to Las Vegas if the money is right. It won’t take long to find out.

Raiders Could Also Target Chris Harris Jr.

If the Raiders like Jones and want to sign him, it’s going to cost a pretty penny. He’s probably going to cost something in the $15 to $20 million a year range. The team can afford it, but it remains to be seen if they’re willing to spend that much on defensive talent. If they pass on Jones, they could take a look at Chris Harris Jr., who doesn’t appear to be returning to the Denver Broncos after a prolific tenure with them.

He’s older and will likely start slowing down soon, but he could be a lot cheaper and should at least have a couple of really good years left. Plus, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden loves him.

“Chris Harris is the most underrated player in the league … There’s a commitment (by the Broncos) to playing sticky, bump-and-run man coverage. And it’s worked out great,” Gruden said in 2016, per The Athletic’s Vic Tafur.

Harris will probably want a decent payday, but there’s no chance he’ll demand what Jones will. He’s not a long term solution, but if the Raiders are looking to go after more cornerbacks in the draft, Harris is a good player to have while some of the youngsters develop.

Raiders Could Take a Chance on Former Jets Bust

If the Raiders strike out in free agency, there’s one name who won’t get a lot of attention but could still have some good games left in the tank and that’s Trumaine Johnson. The veteran cornerback was paid a ridiculous sum of money when he joined the New York Jets in 2018 after a solid stint with the Los Angeles Rams.

However, he was an absolute flop in New York and was recently cut by the team, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN. Despite his enormous contract, he was benched or a healthy scratch on a few occasions last season. He’s without a doubt one of the worst free-agent signings of the last decade. That said, the Raiders have shown a penchant for bringing in troubled players and helping them turn their careers around. After getting humbled in New York, Johnson could be hungry to turn things around. He’d come incredibly cheap and it’s still possible he can return to form. It would definitely be a classic Raider move for them to sign him this offseason.

