Eagles CB Calls Nelson Agholor ‘Elite’ Wide Receiver

The trolls weren’t out in force following the news that Nelson Agholor had landed in Las Vegas. Many were happy to see him go.

But not all felt that way, particularly not his former teammates. Agholor’s name was immediately trending in Philadelphia and, buried among all the crude comments, was a selfless series of tweets defending the former Eagles receiver by Rasul Douglas. The cornerback went out of his way to heap praise on Agholor and even dropped the heavyweight title of “elite” on him. Douglas said: “Nelly was one of the best WRs on the team. That’s facts.”

Douglas playfully sparred with a few Eagles fans throughout the afternoon on Twitter. His main point was that if you considered Agholor’s full body of work — not just the untimely drops — then you would see a complete player with game-changing speed. It’s something that GM Howie Roseman brought up in January when he referred to Agholor as one of the 10 fastest receivers in the NFL.

Douglas took it a step further by challenging Agholor’s critics to poll cornerbacks around the league. “Y’all never played corner so I can’t expect y’all to understand,” he said. “Ask some of the corners y’all like and see what they say.”

Eagles Don’t Make Move for Wide Receiver

Nearly a week into free agency and the Eagles still haven’t signed a wide receiver. Why not? What’s the holdup?

While the bigger names — Amari Cooper, Randall Cobb, Emmanuel Sanders, plus an unexpected trade for DeAndre Hopkins — are off the board, there are still playmakers making their pitches. Breshad Perriman had been heavily linked to the Eagles but he’s sitting out there and watching as all his friends at Rosenhaus Sports cash in on lucrative deals. Perriman’s market value stands at an estimated $8.7 million, although that number could come down considerably. The 26-year-old has a career campaign in 2019 where he set career highs in receptions (36), receiving yards (645) and touchdowns (6).

Reasons to sign Breshad Perriman:

– Emerged in 2019 but prior years keep price down

– Had 6th lowest drop rate (2.7%) by WRs in 2019 (min 50 targets)

– Had 6th highest yards/receptions with 17.9 (min 50 targets)

Another popular speed threat without a contract is the Jets’ Robby Anderson. He was thought to be a hot commodity — market value was originally set at $12 million per year — but there has been no movement toward a deal of any sort between Anderson and the Eagles, or any other team. The 26-year-old proved he was both durable and adversity proof in 2019 after playing in all 16 games (15 starts) and doing it largely with a triage unit of quarterbacks in New York. Anderson still hauled in 52 balls for 779 yards and five touchdowns.

Some other remaining free-agent receivers to keep an eye on include Rashard Higgins, Phillip Dorsett, Demaryius Thomas, Tajae Sharpe, Demarcus Robinson and Taylor Gabriel. Cam Phillips is a more outside-the-box candidate, too. The Virginia Tech product was the XFL’s leading receiver — 31 receptions for 455 yards and nine touchdowns — before the league’s season was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. He may have done enough in limited action to get a call from the NFL.