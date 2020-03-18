Tom Brady Blockbuster Could Alter Eagles Plans at WR

The last team to beat Tom Brady in the Super Bowl could feel the fallout from his seismic move to Tampa Bay.

The first part of the above statement is a beautiful fact, after the Eagles beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII. The second part? Well, it gets tricky.

The Eagles are thought to be in the mix to sign free agent Breshad Perriman, a fleet-footed receiver who racked up career highs last year in receiving yards, receptions, and touchdowns with the Buccaneers. He is a former track star who ran the 40-yard dash ranged between 4.19 and 4.27 seconds.

Why does any of this matter? For starters, Brady is reportedly signing on to be the quarterback of the Buccaneers. The franchise will be looking to do everything in its power to make him happy, including securing all weapons. Perriman is expected to be a hot commodity on the open market, a guy staring at $6 million per year over an extended period. It’s a cheap rate for a player with his combination of size (6-foot-2) and speed.

Factor in the Brady effect. With the greatest signal-caller in NFL history heading to Tampa Bay, it certainly seems plausible that Perriman would be more open to his current team’s offers than previously anticipated. He might even be willing to take a lower number for the chance to play with Brady. The Eagles should (and better) be all in on Perriman but the landscape has been greatly altered. Brady may even be involved in the negotiations to keep him.

Top 3 pass catchers, in terms of PFF receiving grade, last season for NE & TB (36+ targets) James White -85.2

Julian Edelman – 72.4

Rex Burkhead – 67.2 Chris Godwin – 90.4

Mike Evans – 85.2

Breshad Perriman – 72.3 📷: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports pic.twitter.com/GvdsYSJRr0 — PFF TB Buccaneers (@PFF_Buccaneers) March 18, 2020

Remaining Options at Receiver for Eagles

Emmanuel Sanders and Robby Anderson remain the top targets for any team looking to improve at receiver through two days of free agency. Breshad Perriman is not far behind them. With Amari Cooper and Randall Cobb off the board, the field has dwindled and trades are happening.

#Eagles #2 Need (Wide Receiver): Top Tier: Robby Anderson – Young speedster that Philadelphia has shown previous interest in Mid Tier: Breshad Perriman – Impressed when thrust into big role in TB last season Sleeper: Demarcus Robinson – Shined at times in a loaded KC offense pic.twitter.com/bhODq4IT0Q — Anthony DiBona (@ByADiBona) March 16, 2020

Meanwhile, the Eagles have stayed quiet and surprisingly inactive in free agency. They brought in nose tackle Javon Hargrave — a sneaky, underrated signing — but haven’t addressed any positions of need. Wide receiver is at the very top of that list. They could be miraculously pursuing a trade for Odell Beckham Jr. (highly unlikely). If not, then they should be focusing their efforts on getting Anderson or Perriman. Those two players check the boxes of young and fast. Sign one.

The Eagles could also take a flier on one of the following guys: Paul Richardson, Demarcus Robinson, Phillip Dorsett, Taylor Gabriel, Geronimo Allison or (wait for it) Josh Gordon. Remember, it is no longer against league rules to smoke marijuana under the new collective bargaining agreement. Gordon could be a steal in the new world if he’s even allowed back in the league following his latest suspension.

This free agency stuff looks exciting. 🧐 — Flash (@JOSH_GORDONXII) March 16, 2020

