Harlem Globetrotters Legend Fred ‘Curly’ Neal Dies at 77

Fred “Curly” Neal, the North Carolina-born Harlem Globetrotters legend, has died at the age of 77. Neal’s cause of death has not been made public. Neal starred for the sports icons between 1963 and 1985. During that time, Neal played in over 6,000 games across 100 countries. Following his retirement, Neal was named as one of the organization’s ambassadors.

Neal’s death was confirmed in a tweet from fellow Globetrotters icon Curly “Boo” Johnson. Johnson tweeted on March 26, “FRED “CURLY” NEAL Last night the World lost a true ambassador of the game of basketball and outside of Muhammad Ali one of the most recognizable faces on the Planet! Rest In Peace my Brother….”

The Globetrotters General Manager Jeff Munn said of Neal, “We have lost one of the most genuine human beings the world has ever known. His basketball skill was unrivaled by most, and his warm heart and huge smile brought joy to families worldwide. He always made time for his many fans and inspired millions.”

Neal was a graduate of both Greensboro-Dudley High School in Greensboro and Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, North Carolina. In a 1983 feature, The New York Times referred to Neal as the Globetrotters’ “most recognizable face.”

HBCU reports that Neal died in Houston, Texas, where he had been living in the last years of his life.

1. Neal’s Number 22 Jersey Was Retired by the Organization in 2008

In February 2008, the Globetrotters held was not known as “Curly Neal Weekend.” The weekend culminated in the retiring of Neal’s number 22 jersey. Neal was the fifth person to have his jersey retired by the organization. The others are Wilt Chamberlain, Meadowlark Lemon, Marques Haynes and Goose Tatum. The Guardian called Lemon and Neal’s double-act the basketball equivalent of Jerry Lewis and Dean Martin in Lemon’s December 2015 obituary.

At the time of the retiring of the jersey, the Globetrotters said in a statement, “Curly Neal represents the purity of sport and everything that is great about the Globetrotters and the game of basketball. He helped build this organization into a worldwide phenomenon, and we are proud to bestow this honor upon him. He truly personifies wholesome family entertainment and elicits fond memories for millions of fans around the world.”

One online bio referred to Neal as being “a truly magical shooter and dribbler.”

Neal said in a 2009 interview with The Virginian-Pilot that in retirement, he intended to attempt to join the Senior PGA Tour. However, things took a different turn when he was asked to help form an NBA team in Orlando. Neal said, “I was instrumental with the Magic. I spent so much time with the Magic that my golf went to the ducks for a while.”

2. In 2015, Neal Wrote of His Belief that the Globetrotters Had Helped to Ease Racial Tensions in America

Neal wrote in a 2015 op-ed in USA Today regarding his belief that the Globetrotters were not just there to entertain people. Neal believed that the team was a big part of racial progress during the 1960s. He wrote, “Being a Globetrotter, especially during that time, was as much a responsibility as it was a job. We weren’t just entertainers. I truly believe that we helped ease many of the tensions that pulled at the country. It didn’t matter if you were black, white or whatever — laughing and enjoying our games made those barriers disappear.”

Neal concluded his piece by writing, “That’s why when I look at what has changed in this country, I don’t lament what is still wrong. I think about how much has been accomplished and how a basketball team, its only mission to brighten the days of others, was a part of that.”

3. During His Career With the Globetrotters, Neal Appeared in Episodes of ‘The Love Boat’ & ‘Gilligan’s Island’

In addition to appearing on “The Harlem Globetrotters Popcorn Machine” in 1974, Neal also appeared in numerous other cartoon spinoffs about the adventures of the team. According to Neal’s IMDb page, he also appeared as himself in episodes of “Gilligan’s Island,” in 1981, and “The Love Boat,” in 1984.

Neal told The New York Times in 1983 that during a game in 1971, he collided with a player who had been guarding him. Neal was rushed to a local hospital as the pain never subsided. It turned out that Neal had suffered a heart attack. Neal, then 29, became scared of a future without basketball. So he went back to school and got a degree. That resulted in Neal working more and more with the Globetrotters public relations office in his later career as a player.

4. Neal Opted to Join the Globetrotters Over the New York Knicks

Neal said in a 2010 interview with NESN that he was still in college when he received a letter from Globetrotters owner Abe Saperstein. Neal had been invited to try out for the team. Neal said in the interview that at the same time, he was being courted by the New York Knicks. However, at that time if he opted to try out for the Knicks, he would have had to have paid room-and-board in New York City. Neal said that Saperstein was offering to pay full room and board. At the time, the Globetrotters were based in Chicago. This made up Neal’s mind.

During the same interview, Neal said of his fandom of the Boston Celtics, “I love Boston. As soon as I landed here the other day, I filled up on Legal Seafood. I love it! Boston is a city with a tradition like no other. I was rooting for the Celtics when they won the championship a couple years ago, and I’m rooting for them again this season. See, I’m close friends with Danny Ainge. We’ve played in a few celebrity golf tournaments together, so I brought a present for him that I’m going to give him on Saturday.”

5. Neal Called Being a Globetrotter, ‘The Greatest Job in the World’

In a 2009 interview with The Virginian-Pilot, Neal described being a member of the Harlem Globetrotters as, “The greatest job in the world.” Neal added, “Being a Globetrotter was about children, family, bringing people and nations together. It’s about character and charisma – you have to be special to be a Globetrotter because you deal with so many different issues. It’s about giving back.”

Neal also said in the interview that the Globetrotters were athletes first and entertainers second.

