Israel Adesanya’s Unique Walkout at UFC 248 [WATCH]

A man known for putting on a spectacle before entering the Octagon did not disappoint. UFC Middleweight Champion Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya decided to switch things up from his last walkout at UFC 243.

On March 7, The Last Stylebender defeated Yoel “Soldier of God” Romero by unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 248, and this is how he got to the cage:

During the walkout, the arena was filled with green light, most likely a nod to one of the colors of the Nigerian flag. He walked out to Drake’s “Glow,” while two women threw flower pedals at his feet and in the air around him.

The fight between Adesanya and Romero had little action throughout the five rounds, but in the end, The Last Stylebender successfully defended his middleweight title for the first time.

Adesanya Improves His Undefeated Record

Controversial or not, the history books will have The Last Stylebender as the winner of UFC 248’s main event. With his victory over the Soldier of God, Adesanya is now 19-0 in his professional MMA career and 8-0 in the UFC.

All signs point to The Last Stylebender’s next defense to be against the #2 ranked middleweight contender, Paulo Costa.

With this loss, Romero’s MMA record falls to 13-5, and 9-4 in the UFC. All four of his UFC losses have come in his last five bouts.

