Giants & Disgruntled Jaguars Pass Rusher Had Mutual Interest: Report

It’s become quite evident that the New York Giants have their sights set on improving on their pass rush this offseason. Numerous defensive stalwarts such as Jadeveon Clowney have continuously been linked to the Giants over the past few weeks. New York also seems primed to try their best to keep Markus Golden in town after registering the first double-digit sack season by a Giants player since 2014.

On Monday, their plans seemed to take a bit of a hit, as one of, if not the best pass-rushing specialists was taken off the market before the Giants even had a chance to throw their hat into the ring. This is something that New York and the defender would have both reportedly greatly welcomed.

Giants & Yannick Ngakoue Shared Mutual Interest

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that league sources have informed him that the Jacksonville Jaguars plan on using their franchise tag on defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, something that Ngakoue is apparently not all too pleased about.

Ngakoue took to Twitter to voice his displeasure with the move, making it very clear that he hopes to be with a new team come the 2020 NFL season.

The Jaguars are aware I no longer have interest in signing a long term contract in Jacksonville. Duval, I love you and gave you guys everything I got. I’m thankful for the journey and look forward to continuing my career elsewhere. -91 — Yannick Ngakoue (@YannickNgakoue) March 2, 2020

Could that new team be the New York Giants? Matt Lombardo of NJ Advance Media has reported that prior to the Jaguars franchising Ngakoue, there was indeed a mutual interest between the sack specialist and the Giants.

Had Ngakoue reached free agency, there would have been mutual interest between the Giants and the team and 24-year-old pass-rusher, according to multiple individuals familiar with the GIants’ plans and Ngakoue’s thinking.

Ngakoue was first linked to the Giants approximately a month ago when Minnesota Vikings wide receiver and former University of Maryland teammate of Ngakoue, Stefon Diggs, commented “NYG” on one of Yannick’s Instagram posts. Ngakoue’s response was wordless, but spoke volumes, as seen below.

Yannick Ngakoue posted this video on IG and these were the comments under it👀🤩 #GiantsPride https://t.co/KLYtFWR04Z pic.twitter.com/yZlvilKhvU — Giants Today (@NYGToday) February 7, 2020

Will the Giants Pursue Ngakoue in a Trade?

Franchising and trading pass-rushers has become a common occurrence in the NFL over the past few seasons. Dee Ford and Frank Clark are just two of the most recent examples of this trendy move in the league.

Could Ngakoue just be the next name added to the list? It’s quite possible according to Lombardo.

It is unlikely that Ngakoue will play for the Jaguars under the franchise tag, which would force Jacksonville to trade him. The Giants certainly have the cap space, upwards of $73.9 million to spend, as well as a dire need for an elite pass rusher. What is not known is if the Giants and Jaguars will be able to come to terms on a trade. The Giants could benefit from the Jaguars’ limited leverage in this situation after Ngakoue has publicly said his goodbyes to the Jaguars. In a similar situation last August, the Houston Texans traded edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for Jacob Martin, edge rusher Barkevious Mingo, and a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Acquiring a player of Ngakoue’s talents for anything less than a first-round pick is a steal in my eyes. Ngakoue will be just 25-years of age come the start of the 2020 season, and has already proven to be one of the league’s better pass-rushers.

Jags will use franchise tag on Yannick Ngakoue; tag for DEs carries an approximate salary of $19.3 million. In four seasons, Ngakoue has 37.5 sacks and has forced 14 fumbles, which is fourth in NFL over that span behind Khalil Mack (17), Chandler Jones (17) and T.J. Watt (15). — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 2, 2020

The Giants currently own one second-round pick but no third-round pick, as the latter was sent to the New York Jets in exchange for defensive lineman Leonard Williams.

