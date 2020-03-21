Seahawks’ Low-ball Offer to Jadeveon Clowney Refuted

As Jadeveon Clowney remains quiet about his free-agent future, there is plenty of speculation about where the pass rusher will play next season. Pick6.com reported that the Seahawks offer was closer to $13 million rather than $18.5 million.

“A source close to the situation tells me the #Seahawks offer to Jadeveon Clowney was in fact for $13 Million, not the $18.5 Million reported earlier. Teams offering right around $13-14 Mill,” Pick 6 tweeted.

Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith refuted this report noting that such an offer would have likely ended negotiations between Clowney and the Seahawks.

“If they low-balled him that bad, I don’t think he would have kept negotiating with them…Could I see less money on a one-year deal but fully guaranteed than what was offered on a multi year deal? Sure. But $13 million?” Smith explained on Twitter.

The Seahawks’ Offer Is Reportedly in the $18 Million Range Annually

Time will tell if the report of the Seahawks’ low-ball offer are accurate, but there are several other indications that it is much higher. The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell reported that the Seahawks’ offer is believed to be in the $18 million range annually. Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson explained that Clowney has not received the deal he had hoped.

“Status quo for Seahawks, free agent pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney, who hasn’t gotten the $20M average per year he’s seeking, per league sources. Weighing one-year deals after injuries last season, then re-entering market next year when salary cap is expected to rise significantly,” Wilson noted on Twitter.

KJR 950 Seattle’s Jason Puckett interviewed Wilson and offered his thoughts on the Clowney negotiations.

“Aaron mentioned that if he gets $15-$16 million + incentives that could push it to $18M-$20, he calls that an “accomplishment” for Clowney. Wow. Aaron says JD loves Seattle and he thinks Seattle would win a tie if he received similar deals,” Puckett tweeted.

Clowney Following Titans Players on Instagram Has Some Fans Worried

Clowney appeared to begin following Titans players and media members which has created quite a stir on social media. The good news for Seahawks’ fans is that social media follows are non-binding, but the Titans are reportedly one of three teams Clowney is considering. Bell reported that the Titans and Jets are the two other teams, aside from the Seahawks, that are pursuing Clowney. The pass rusher indicated at the end of last season that he wants to play for a contender, and it would appear that the Titans would be the biggest threat to the Seahawks.

Bell noted that the longer Clowney goes on without signing with a team, the better chance the Seahawks have of re-signing the defensive end. As long as Clowney remains unsigned, some Seahawks fans are going to doubt that the pass rusher is returning to the Pacific Northwest.