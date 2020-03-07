Jadeveon Clowney’s Free Agency Future Predicted by Seahawks’ Insider

Jadeveon Clowney’s future continues to be the lynchpin for how the Seahawks’ free agency plays out. Re-signing Clowney is expected to eat up as much as half of the Seahawks’ cap space for the offseason. ESPN’s Brady Henderson predicts the Seahawks will let Clowney walk as the pass rusher’s price tag rises above $20 million per season when he hits free agency.

…Here’s one reason they won’t: Seattle declined to pay the $20.8 million average it would have taken to keep Frank Clark, who is a comparable player and more productive by some measures, including sacks. The Seahawks need more than Clowney. That was clear last season, as their pass rush struggled without another legitimate threat. But having to pay $20 million-plus to re-sign Clowney (they can’t tag him) makes it harder to afford that second guy.

Clowney Is Targeting $22-23 Million Per Season in Free Agency

Following Clowney’s future with the team has been a bit dizzying for Seahawks fans, and we are still more than a week away from the beginning of NFL free agency. SNY.TV’s Ralph Vacchiano reported that Clowney is seeking between $22 to $23 million per season, and all indications so far are that the Seahawks would be unwilling to go this high to retain the edge rusher.

Yet, both the Seahawks and Clowney have emphasized that they want to reach an agreement. Clowney noted at the end of the season that he wanted to play for a contender not just sign a giant contract with a team unlikely to compete. Recent reports indicate that Clowney is eying a sizable raise, and if he wants to stay in Seattle it would likely come by taking less money than he can earn elsewhere. We will see what Clowney’s main priority is when free agency begins later this month. The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell noted that the recent reports appear to be an attempt by Clowney’s representatives to create leverage.

“We are well into the purposeful, agent/source spinning portion of the Jadeveon Clowney situation. #leverage #Seahawks…Yes, absolutely [negotating leverage]. Made that point earlier, that it’s in the spin portion of the Clowney situation #Leverage Remember when Ciara wanted Russell Wilson to play for the Giants so her career could be based in New York? #smh,” Bell explained in a series of tweets.

The Seahawks Have Been Linked to Jaguars’ Pass Rusher Yannick Ngakoue

It is not out of the question that the Seahawks could re-sign Clowney, but Seattle clearly has a contingency plan if they decide to let the pass rusher leave in free agency. One player that has been linked to the Seahawks is Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue who Jacksonville is expected to franchise tag in an effort to deal him to another team.

The advantage of Ngakoue is that he consistently gets to the quarterback and is younger than Clowney. Ngakoue’s career has been mostly free of injuries, while Clowney has battled a series of health concerns in recent years.

The challenge for the Seahawks is that acquiring Ngakoue would likely require significant draft capital in a trade, and the team would only have him under contract for one season with the franchise tag. This means the Seahawks would likely be facing a similar dilemma next offseason with Ngakoue in free agency that the team is currently staring at with Clowney.

The big question heading into free agency is how much Clowney can command on the open market. This will show whether the recent reports about Clowney’s asking price has legs, or if it was simply an attempt by his camp to up the Seahawks’ offer.