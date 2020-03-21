Madden Leaks Video of Jadeveon Clowney in Another Team’s Jersey

Jadeveon Clowney has yet to make an announcement on his free agency decision, but a short-lived Madden Tik-Tok video has some Seahawks fans in a frenzy. The video teased different free agents in their new team’s uniforms and featured Clowney wearing a Titans’ jersey.

The official EAMadden account on TikTok May have leaked Clowney to the Titans👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/6q6tlXu7VN — Bevohhhh (@bevo22494) March 21, 2020

Madden has since taken Clowney out of the video but left the caption about free agency.

“@nfl free agency has been WILD!!😳#madden20 #madden #nfl #freeagency #fy #fyp #foryou #foryoupage,” the Madden account posted on Tik-Tok.

Click here if you wish to see the updated version of the video without Clowney.

The Titans & Jets Are Reportedly Competing With the Seahawks for Clowney in Free Agency

Clowney is considering offers from the Titans, Jets and Seahawks, per The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell. The now-famous Madden video could mean one of two things. Madden has an insider who knows Clowney is going to sign with the Titans, or the team added Clowney to the clip without any sort of knowledge of what is to come.

We have now hit the point of Clowney’s free agency where fans are looking at video game clips for any insight into where the pass rusher may sign. What we do know is that Clowney and the Seahawks have been in ongoing negotiations. Clowney reportedly has been disappointed in the free-agent market and unable to find the annual salary of $20 million he was originally seeking.

“Latest I’m hearing: #Seahawks have kept multi-year deal on the table for Clowney, hoping talks will accelerate quickly and deal could be knocked out as soon as this afternoon. But guaranteed money remains sticking point that could stall negotiations…As far as price point, that remains unclear at this stage. Guaranteed money and year length still being sorted out and as @ProFootballTalk surmised, it still feels like Clowney’s camp is hoping a last second deal comes in from elsewhere with limited suitors.,” Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith reported on Twitter.



The Seahawks Are Willing to Give Clowney a Higher Salary If He Signs a Long-Term Deal

The exact contract the Seahawks are offering varies in recent reports, but the general idea is Seattle is more willing to give Clowney more money annually if he commits to signing a long-term contract. Seattle is likely to give Clowney less money in a one-year deal since they are not able to defer any of the cap hit into future years.

Pick 6 reported that the Seahawks’ are offering significantly less money ($13 million annually) then the $18 million originally reported. Pro Football Talk reported that Clowney was close to signing a new deal with the Seahawks then minutes later sent out another message indicating it was simply posturing. ESPN 710 Seattle’s Jake Heap believes that Clowney signing a short-term contract would favor the Seahawks.

“Because it’s the most comfortable situation,” Heaps said, per ESPN 710 Seattle. “There are some thoughts that maybe he would be upset that the market has gone the way it has and that the Seahawks have offered him a contract that is significantly less than he has been asking for in terms of a price point, but ultimately, if this is the only offer or close to the only offer in the same price range, I think it’s beneficial for him to go back to a place that he enjoyed playing in last year, an organization that really embraced him for who he is – he loves the guys in the locker room, they love him – I think it would be a very comfortable move for him.”