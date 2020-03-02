Lakers May Workout Additional Player Reveals ESPN’s Jalen Rose [VIDEO]

On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers have a scheduled workout with NBA free agent, Dion Waiters.

With a career average of 13.2 points per contest, a potent scoring combo guard, has had stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City Thunder and the Miami Heat.

Waiters has only played in three NBA games this seasons and has been suspended three times by the Heat. The Philadelphia native and Syracuse product was shipped to the Memphis Grizzlies at the NBA’s trading deadline last month. He then reached a buyout agreement with the ball club.

Waiters is not the only player on the Lakers’ radar. J.R. Smith is also a free agent that they are interested in.

In January, a league source shared with me that Smith would get a workout with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Smith did workout for the team, I’m told.

During the 2018-19 NBA season, Smith only played in 11 games as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. The team granted Smith a leave of absence after he voiced that he was unhappy. During his leave of absence, the Cavs searched for a trade partner.

Sunday was the NBA’s deadline for players to be waived and become eligible to be added onto postseason rosters.

To make room on their roster for whoever they sign, on Sunday, the Lakers parted ways with shooting guard, Troy Daniels.

“I’ve been traded five times in my career in the past seven years,” Daniels recently told me.

“So I’m scarred for life.”

Daniels, 28, averaged 4 points in 11 minutes this season. “I just think whatever happens is going to happen,” Daniels told me before Sunday’s move.

“And when it does happen, just stay strong stay true to yourself and continue to work if it happens.”

Appearing ESPN’s Halftime Show, ESPN analyst, Jalen Rose mentioned another name that the Los Angeles Lakers may be considering.

Insert: Jamal Crawford.

“Don’t sleep on Jamal Crawford” said Rose.

“This time last year Jamal Crawford was in the NBA averaging 30+ pts in the month of April.”

Crawford, 39, was the eighth pick in the 2000 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls out of the University of Michigan.

A 20 year NBA vet, Jamal Crawford has career averages of 14.6 points and 3.4 assists per game.

He hasn’t been able to find a home but in his last game last season, the former Phoenix Sun scored 50 points on the Dallas Mavericks.

Los Angeles Lakers big man, Anthony Davis is quite keen on Crawford.

“Instant scorer,” Davis told me.

“If we’re looking for a scorer, he’s definitely on that list. He can score at will. He knows the game, very crafty with the ball, so if we’re looking for a scorer, then he’s definitely a guy I can see us going after.”

Earlier this season, the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors had interest in the combo guard. I’m told that the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Lakers have had some discussions but nothing materialized.

On a recent episode of Scoop B Unfiltered, Jamal Crawford discussed what he likes about the 76ers, Bucks and the Los Angeles Clippers’ Lou Williams.

