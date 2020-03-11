‘Do Not Dismiss This’: Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Tweets Out Message About Coronavirus

While the nation is in the midst of a COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Boston Celtics player Jaylen Brown has a message for everyone.

The forward took to Twitter to encourage everyone to play their part in “slowing down the spread of” the virus.

Here’s what all he had to say:

Everyone can play a role in slowing down the spread of this Virus — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) March 11, 2020

It may not be about you but there are people who are at risk elderly and people fighting off other infections etc please stay home if you can — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) March 11, 2020

Please do not dismiss this ! — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) March 11, 2020

Our hospitals and health care can only hold so much it’s NOT ABOUT YOU please take the proper precautions — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) March 11, 2020

Fans or No Fans? Sports World Responds

The outbreak has sparked varying responses across the sports world this week. The Golden State Warriors were the first NBA team to announce that they will play games at Chase Center without fans in attendance, beginning with their game against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

March Madness will continue to go on as scheduled, but the NCAA also announced the games will be played without fans. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, only staff members and limited family will still be allowed inside.

The 2020 Final Four is still scheduled be held in Atlanta, but it now looks unlikely that it will be at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The NCAA is reportedly looking to move it to a smaller venue.

Mark Emmert says the NCAA is looking to move the Final Four out of Mercedes-Benz Stadium into a smaller venue in Atlanta. Regional sites could also be moved from the currently scheduled arenas to smaller venues in same cities. The plan is to keep sites for the 1st round as is. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) March 11, 2020

What About Brown’s Health?

As for his own health, Brown has been out of the Celtics’ lineup for a week due to a hamstring sprain he suffered against the Nets last Tuesday. Though he was initially given a one-week recovery timeline, Boston listed him as doubtful for Thursday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Brown is now the only player still left on the Celtics’ injury report following the return of Gordon Hayward from his knee injury. Robert Williams was also removed from the report after previously suffering from a back sprain.