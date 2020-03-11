March Madness Not Canceled But Bans Fans as Coronavirus Measure

March Madness will go on as scheduled, but fans will not be able to attend NCAA tournament games as a response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Staff members and limited family will still be allowed in games, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. A decision about media has yet to be determined, per college basketball insider Jeff Goodman.
“The NCAA’s men’s and women’s tournaments will be held without fans — and only essential staff and limited family attendance,” Charania reported on Twitter.
The NCAA released a statement detailing their decision to play the games without fans.
The NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel recognizes the fluidity of COVID-19 and its impact on hosting events in a public space. COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in the United States, and behavioral risk mitigation strategies are the best option for slowing the spread of this disease. This is especially important because mildly symptomatic individuals can transmit COVID-19. Given these considerations, coupled with a more unfavorable outcome of COVID-19 in older adults – especially those with underlying chronic medical conditions – we recommend against sporting events open to the public. We do believe sport events can take place with only essential personnel and limited family attendance, and this protects the players, employees, and fans.