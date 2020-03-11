March Madness Not Canceled But Bans Fans as Coronavirus Measure

March Madness will go on as scheduled, but fans will not be able to attend NCAA tournament games as a response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Staff members and limited family will still be allowed in games, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. A decision about media has yet to be determined, per college basketball insider Jeff Goodman.

“The NCAA’s men’s and women’s tournaments will be held without fans — and only essential staff and limited family attendance,” Charania reported on Twitter.

The NCAA released a statement detailing their decision to play the games without fans.