Jon Jones Blasts Fans for Coronavirus Comments [LOOK]

As confusion and uncertainty around the COVID-19 coronavirus spreads, UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon “Bones” Jones took to Twitter to send his thoughts and prayers. Some MMA fans decided to poke at Jones, however, and the champ responded accordingly.

Late Thursday night, Jones tweeted multiple times. He started by saying:

Got all you guys in my thoughts and prays tonight — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) March 13, 2020

His tweet reads, “Got all you guys in my thoughts and prays tonight.” He then said:

Would appreciate you guys taking the time to talk to your little ones and love ones about the seriousness of this virus. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) March 13, 2020

Bones’ tweet reads, “Would appreciate you guys taking the time to talk to your little ones and love ones about the seriousness of this virus.” He continued:

I spent over two hours today talking to them about the importance of being aware of their surroundings, not touching their face and continuously hand sanitizing/washing their hands. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) March 13, 2020

The UFC champ’s tweet reads, “I spent over two hours today talking to them about the importance of being aware of their surroundings, not touching their face and continuously hand sanitizing/washing their hands.”

After the third tweet, Jones took a break from his motivational messaging to rip someone who made a coronavirus comment directed at him.

Jones Calls Fan ‘Disgusting’ For Insensitive Coronavirus Comment

The UFC champ roasted a fan in this exchange:

Meanwhile families are falling apart, you’re disgusting dude https://t.co/TxKQyMCHkw — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) March 13, 2020

The individual tweeted to Jones, “I just have picograms of coronavirus, so its no big deal.” Jones responded, “Meanwhile families are falling apart, you’re disgusting dude.” The comment was a jab at Jones’ positive test for “picograms” of a banned substance.

The UFC light heavyweight champion continued with his thoughts on the coronavirus pandemic:

Schools in Albuquerque are out for the next three weeks, can’t help but to sympathize for all the single parents out there completely lost on what to do. no school, no daycare and probably no job soon. This shit is scary — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) March 13, 2020

He said, “Schools in Albuquerque are out for the next three weeks, can’t help but to sympathize for all the single parents out there completely lost on what to do. no school, no daycare and probably no job soon. This sh*t is scary.” He then asked his fans to give him ideas on how he could help:

Trying to figure out ways I can help some of these parents in Albuquerque, feel free to send suggestions. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) March 13, 2020

The tweet reads, “Trying to figure out ways I can help some of these parents in Albuquerque, feel free to send suggestions.” But one fan took a different route:

I could give two shits about fighting right now, this is bigger than sports https://t.co/4XQf6XHXe0 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) March 13, 2020

The fan’s tweet reads, “Bro Dominick Is training to Knock [you] out and he worried about the virus! Bro get [your] head straight.” Jones responded, “I could give two sh*ts about fighting right now, this is bigger than sports.”

The individual is referring to Dominick Reyes, Bones’ last opponent. The two fought at UFC 247, and Jones won the fight by a controversial unanimous decision. Many fans and analysts scored the bout for Reyes, and UFC president Dana White recently stated his interest in booking the rematch.

Jon Jones Considering ‘New Project’ Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

One fan answered his question about helping struggling parents:

Everyone’s been sending me really great ideas, but I like this one the best so far. That will be one of my new projects, thank you https://t.co/4i99mKX0NN — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) March 13, 2020

The individual gave the idea: “Maybe partner with a daycare and cover some of the single parents’ fees? Bones responded,”Everyone’s been sending me really great ideas, but I like this one the best so far. That will be one of my new projects, thank you.”

The sporting world has been rocked by the COVID-19 coronavirus the past few days, and the NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS have all suspended play due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The UFC has responded to the outbreak as well. Click the link below to read more about the promotion’s plans.

