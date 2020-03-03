UFC’s Joseph Benavidez Reflects After Heartbreaking Loss

After leaving the Octagon on the wrong end of a TKO finish, UFC flyweight Joseph Benavidez reflects on his loss. He fought Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Fight Night 169 on February 29 in a match that would have won him the vacant flyweight title. But for the third time in his UFC career, Benavidez fell short of capturing gold. He lost to Figueiredo in the second round by TKO.

Benavidez took to Instagram to post his thoughts on the loss.

His caption reads, “Now that the dust has settled… [I] Appreciate everyone’s love and support. I’m good (definitely been worse) and even though I set out to achieve greatness, good has to be ok for now. Sh*t hurts and probably will forever but I chose this and choose to take these risks. A lot of people have to face a lot worse issues with no choice to be had. It can’t always be attained but being able to chase greatness is a choice I’m lucky to have … at the end of the day I have what I need and will continue to work for what I want. Love you guys”

