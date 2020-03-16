Khabib Posts Intense Message About UFC 249 Match [LOOK]

On April 18, UFC 249 is still scheduled to take place, but a venue has not been determined. The outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the United States has not deterred the UFC from putting on the show, however the promotion’s president, Dana White, revealed that the event will no longer take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. It is also unclear at the moment if a live audience will be allowed to watch the even with the CDC recommending no more than a 50-person gathering until May 10.

At the top of the UFC 249 fight card, a match is set between the UFC lightweight champion, Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov” and the No. 1 contender, Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson. It is a fight that many consider will determine the greatest MMA lightweight of this generation.

The Eagle made it clear that he doesn’t need an audience to show who the champion is. On Sunday night, Khabib posted on Instagram:

His captions reads, “Just close us in the arena and you will recognize the champion.”

