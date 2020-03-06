Khabib Nurmagomedov Wrestles Top-Ranked High Schooler [WATCH]

In just over a month, UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov will attempt to defend his belt against the #1 ranked contender, Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson, and he’s been putting in some hard rounds of training. The Eagle recently wrestled one of the best high school wrestlers in the U.S. at 152 pounds, Chase Saldate, at the American Kickboxing Academy.

Even though The Eagle was clearly the victor in their match, Saldate put it on the lightweight champion. Here is the video:

Khabib Nurmagomedov Vs Chase Saldate #1 ranked 152 lbs High School WrestlerChase Saldate #1 ranked 152 lbs High School Wrestler Vs Khabib Nurmagomedov Undefeated UFC Lightweight Chapter. (With Daniel Cormier coaching the High School wrestler). 🎥🎬Shout out to #WEARE AKA, RT Sports & Mma N Musiq 4 vid upload 📷📹. 2020-02-27T11:09:20.000Z

Daniel Cormier Celebrates Saldate’s State Championship Win

Saldate won a state championship in early March, and his longtime coach, shoo-in UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram.

His post reads, “Last night [Chase Saldate] became our 2nd state champion in the 2 years we’ve been at Gilroy High. Chase journey has been very special to me, he was my next door neighbor and his dad is the one that asked me to be his coach. When they moved he immediately started bringing chase to me. I am so extremely proud of this young man! Swipe right on these photos to see our journey together. The last video was taken years ago in my garage even before I was the coach at the high school. Chase training with his little brother [Logan Saldate] and little Daniel. That’s always been chase, just get better. I am so proud of chase and happy for his entire family. Thanks Chase for showing what the blueprint is, and building a belief in what we’re teaching. Thanks Saldate family for asking me to coach at GHS, I love it. Swipe right it’s been an amazing journey [Michigan State Wrestling] you’ve got a good one.”

