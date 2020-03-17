Kobe Bryant’s Death Created Fakes Who Cared About Lakers Legend says Vet

Im January, future Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers icon, Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash with his daughter and seven other passengers in Calabasas, California.

Popular culture and the basketball continue to mourn the Black Mamba’s death.

Appearing on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, NBA vet, turned Ice Cube BIG 3 standout, Larry Sanders reflected on how many mourn Bryant.

Check out a snippet from our Q&A below:



Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Yeah. And I think you’re right. In a non-laughing matter, Kobe Bryant passed away in January and everybody handles death differently. You know, you saw Kyrie Irving sit out for personal reasons at the Garden. He played through it. Were you surprised how people handled that death? I don’t know if that’s a good question but more so along the lines of sports being a “macho” sport everybody dove into that differently



Larry Sanders: Yeah I mean, I think for myself personally, if I would’ve heard the conspiracy theories, I would’ve fought ‘em. People were saying anything. It was just to the point that I was ready to – I was just disgusted with people and then they start to like fake caring, then the next day you ready move on about like – you don’t… I felt for his family. I felt for his daughter. I have a daughter. I have kids and the one thing that you always want to do as parents is put our kids in the best position. That’s the most important thing is to keep them safe so I felt for him in that moment because all I kept thinking about was like, when I saw the report of them circling around and he is a man that makes the final decision for the lives of a lot of people and that just weighed on me so heavily. And it still does to this day. That’s why it’s hard to talk about it. You just try to make the best decisions for the people you love and they can end up — I don’t know. You know? I know his intentions were pure, you just never know. You just never know man. Just the people involved and the families affected, it just hurts deep because I know. Like he was in the position of a star. Your word is taken. When you’re that high up, everything you say goes. You got the final say so. No matter what because he was trained for thirty years to do something and you know sometimes it shouldn’t be like that, but the marginalized field is there. I know at the end of the day he was trying to do best for his family. You know sometimes it just doesn’t work out.