Additional Lakers Roster Move Hinted at by Insider

The Los Angeles Lakers added Dion Waiters to their roster on Thursday, but the Western Conference’s top squad may not be done with roster moves just yet as they prep for a playoff run.

Shortly after breaking the news of the Waiters signing, Shams Charania of The Athletic offered some insight on the move, including a key note that the Lakers “reserve the option to release” Waiters if things aren’t going how they desire. Waiters is signed to a prorated minimum deal, so it wouldn’t break the bank if they did choose to part ways before the end of the season.

“In Dion Waiters, the Lakers are adding the playmaker and scorer that they have coveted this season coming off the bench. Waiters, his agent Rich Paul, the Lakers’ officials Rob Pelinka, Kurt Rambis, they all had positive conversations throughout the week from his workout and his meeting with the organization on Monday, and they all understood this must work out for Waiters, otherwise the Lakers reserve the option to release him, I’m told. This could be Waiters’ final opportunity here, and this is a great one for him to establish himself back with a contending, winning franchise.”

"This could be Waiters' final opportunity here." NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on the Lakers' agreement to sign Dion Waiters. pic.twitter.com/MAKUoLb4Yl — Stadium (@Stadium) March 6, 2020

That’s an important point that Charania hammered home because Waiters has had his issues of late. He was suspended three separate times by the Miami Heat this season before being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, who quickly bought him out. The most notable bit of news involving Waiters this year was that he experienced a “panic attack” after eating a THC-infused edible on a flight, according to ESPN.

Report: Lakers ‘Holding Out the Option’ To Add Shooter

Whether or not the Waiters experiment goes as planned, there’s still a chance the Lakers make an additional move to add more shooting and experience to their bench, per Charania.

“The Lakers are still holding out the option of potentially adding a shooter down the line. They worked out J.R. Smith as well on Monday.”

Smith only played in 11 games as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2018-19 season, but hasn’t played in the NBA this year. He is shooting 37.3 percent from 3-point range for his career and averages 12.5 points per game. He won the NBA title with LeBron James in 2016 with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The roster spot for Waiters was made available by the Lakers waiving Troy Daniels. The team would have to get rid of another player to add another piece.

Lakers Have Strong Core to Lean on in LeBron James, Anthony Davis

LeBron: Regular season MVP doesn’t motivate me, being the best player of all-time does | NBA SoundLeBron James breaks down the challenge Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks give to the Los Angeles Lakers. He also talks about his goal of being the greatest player of all time and how that motivates him more than being the regular season MVP. ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ https://plus.espn.com/ ✔️ Get the ESPN App: http://www.espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: http://es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔️ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoNBAonESPN ✔️ Watch ESPN on YouTube TV: http://es.pn/YouTubeTV ESPN on Social Media: ► Follow on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/espn ► Like on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/espn ► Follow on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/espn Visit ESPN on YouTube to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, NHL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball, soccer and more. More on ESPN.com: https://www.espn.com 2020-03-06T00:41:21.000Z

The role players have come through big for the Lakers this year — from Dwight Howard to Alex Caruso. However, it’s the superstar duo of James and Anthony Davis that has carried the squad to a 47-13 record and top spot in the West.

James has been especially dominant in his 17th NBA season, averaging 25.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and a league-leading 10.7 assists. There is a lot of talk that he’s worthy of the MVP, but he has said that award — which he’s won four times — doesn’t motivate him. Instead, he has bigger goals.

“It’s never motivated me,” James told reporters on Thursday. “Regular-season MVP has never motivated me. To be the best — to be the best to ever play the game has motivated me and has resulted in me being able to be league MVP a couple times.

“But I’ve never gone into the season saying, ‘OK, league MVP is what I want to be.’ I’ve gone into the season saying, ‘OK, I want to be the MVP of this team; I want to be the best player in the world,’ and how I approach my game every day, how I take care of my body every day has resulted in that [award].”

READ NEXT: LaVar Ball Trolls Lakers Hard With Latest Hot Take