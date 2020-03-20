Lakers’ Danny Green Details ‘Uncomfortable’ Coronavirus Test

The cases of COVID-19 among NBA players is growing, with two Los Angeles Lakers joining that group after a pair of positive tests were announced on Thursday.

The Brooklyn Nets, who had four players test positive for coronavirus, were the last team the Lakers played before the NBA began an indefinite hiatus on March 11. That led to the team being tested and getting their results a day later.

“We learned today that two Lakers players have tested positive. Both players are currently asymptomatic, in quarantine and under the care of the team’s physician,” The Lakers said in a statement. “All players and members of the Lakers staff are being asked to continue to observe self-quarantine and shelter at home guidelines, closely monitor their health, consult with their personal physicians and maintain constant communication with the team.

Danny Green: Testing ‘Uncomfortable’ for Players

Lakers veteran Danny Green joined The Full 48 Podcast with Howard Beck to discuss the process of testing.

“It is uncomfortable,” Green said, per Lakers Review. “A lot of guys did not like it.”

While the tests were less than ideal, sitting at home while the regular season would be hitting its final stretch is the harder part for Green and the Lakers.

“It’s a shock. … We’re at home doing nothing which is a rare thing,” Green said. “We don’t even get this time for Christmas or Thanksgiving or holidays. It’s weird.”

NBPA’s Michele Roberts Defends Players Getting Tested

There’s been a bit of backlash that NBA players have been tested when there’s a severe lack of tests in the United States for the outbreak.

“We wish them a speedy recovery,” New York mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted in reference to the Nets being tested. “But, with all due respect, an entire NBA team should NOT get tested for COVID-19 while there are critically ill patients waiting to be tested. … Tests should not be for the wealthy, but for the sick.”

National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts responded to the backlash.

“There’s nothing irresponsible — if you’ve got that information [that you’ve been exposed] — about trying to get the tests,” Roberts told ESPN on Wednesday. “The problem that more of us can’t get the tests — and I’m not apologetic about saying it — in my view, that rests at the foot of the federal government. They were responsible for making sure we were protected in that regard, and I think they failed.

“We shouldn’t be fighting about this now … but once this is done and we get through it, and we will, let’s figure out who screwed up and fix that.”

LeBron James Misses ‘Playing Ball’

Lakers star LeBron James shared some insight into his quarantine this week, first saying he looks like Tom Hanks in Castaway, and then doing an Instagram Live session with fans. James said it’s been hard not doing what he loves.

“I miss playing ball. I miss doing what I do,” James said, per Mark Medina of USA Today. “I miss being in front of the Laker faithful. I miss being in front of the opposing fans when I’m on the road. We were at a point in the season where we were hitting our stride and gearing up for the playoffs”

