Lakers’ Danny Green Cancels Appearance on ESPN’s First Take

Los Angels Lakers guard Danny Green was scheduled to appear on ESPN‘s First Take on Friday morning, according to Heavy’s Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson.

Lakers' Danny Green will be a guest on ESPN's First Take manana, I've heard. pic.twitter.com/3Ykb5sSnzk — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) March 20, 2020

Earlier today it was reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania that according to sources to Lakers players have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Two Lakers players have tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. The team may test the remaining players who did not take tests Wednesday morning. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 19, 2020

Per Fox News, “All players and members of the Lakers staff are being asked to continue to observe self-quarantine and shelter at home guidelines, closely monitor their health, consult with their personal physicians and maintain constant communication with the team,” the statement read.

Robinson also reported recently that the Laker guard has now canceled his appearance on First Take.

Some are speculating it might have to do with the news that Charania reported two players have tested positive for the coronavirus, and Green would probably have to field questions pertaining to his teammates in question.

UPDATE: Lakers’ Danny Green JUST cancelled his appearance on ESPN’s first take tomorrow, I’m told. https://t.co/PzNDHPIgI8 — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) March 20, 2020

