Lakers’ Danny Green Cancels Appearance on ESPN’s First Take

Los Angels Lakers guard Danny Green was scheduled to appear on ESPN‘s First Take on Friday morning, according to Heavy’s Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson.
Earlier today it was reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania that according to sources to Lakers players have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Per Fox News, “All players and members of the Lakers staff are being asked to continue to observe self-quarantine and shelter at home guidelines, closely monitor their health, consult with their personal physicians and maintain constant communication with the team,” the statement read.
Robinson also reported recently that the Laker guard has now canceled his appearance on First Take.
Some are speculating it might have to do with the news that Charania reported two players have tested positive for the coronavirus, and Green would probably have to field questions pertaining to his teammates in question.
