Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma Called Out Over Coronavirus Hot Take

In the midst of an NBA hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak, Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma decided to take a shot at hand sanitizer, calling it out as a money-making conspiracy.

Kuzma took to Instagram to share his thoughts in a story, saying: “Now y’all finally finding out companies been taking money from us for years. This [poop emojis] don’t work!”

A Reddit post calling out Kuzma became one of the most popular on the site, making it to the front page.

“Not the most intelligent message to be putting out there during a global pandemic,” the user wrote. “If Kyrie or Gobert said something like this this sub would explode. Should Kuzma face repercussions for putting out this dangerous and misleading information? If senior citizens see this post and stop using hand sanitizer Kuzma could have blood on his hands.”

Kyle Kuzma telling his social followers hand sanitizers don’t work and it’s a money making conspiracy. pic.twitter.com/GCDXij5qkX — Shaun Starr (@ShaunStarr78) March 17, 2020

It’s uncertain why Kuzma decided to take up the fight against hand sanitizer, but it caused a big stir during this uncertain time.

CDC: Use Hand Sanitizer if Soap and Water Not Available

Concerns about coronavirus have increased the demand for hand sanitizer, which is sold out in most major stores. Some are even making homemade sanitizer in an effort to fill the void and others are hoarding massive amounts.

The CDC’s recommendation is the following: If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

NBA Still Deciding on Return Date

The NBA began an indefinite hiatus on March 11 when Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. The league pulled the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder from the court and quickly made the announcement on the season.

Gobert’s teammate, Donovan Mitchell, also tested positive for the virus and is in quarantine. However, he has not shown any symptoms of the pandemic.

“I’m asymptomatic. I don’t have any symptoms,” Mitchell said Monday on Good Morning America. “I could walk down the street. If it wasn’t public knowledge that I was sick, you wouldn’t know it. I think that’s the scariest part the virus: you may seem fine, be fine and but you never know who you may be talking to and who they’re going home to.”

EXCLUSIVE: “I think that’s the scariest part about this virus is that you may seem fine.” @NBA star @spidadmitchell speaks out for the first time from isolation since being diagnosed with COVID-19, despite being “asymptomatic.” https://t.co/i9rZzYvW4s pic.twitter.com/wZJBteQjtV — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 16, 2020

Mitchell stressed on social media that the public needs to listen to the guidelines in place to slow the spread of coronavirus.

“I’m seeing people still out and going to bars clubs restaurants beaches etc,” he said. “As a country let’s help others and stay inside.”

I’m seeing people still out and going to bars clubs restaurants beaches etc… as a country let’s help others and stay inside 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) March 17, 2020

On Tuesday it was reported that four members of the Brooklyn Nets were infected with Coronavirus. The Lakers were the last team to play the Nets.

Four Nets have tested positive for the coronavirus, team says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 17, 2020

The NBA as a whole is mid-to-late June as a best-case scenario, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Even if the league comes back, there is a good chance that games are played without fans in the stands. The CDC has recommended that all events with 50 or more people be canceled or postponed for the next eight weeks because of COVID-19 and President Donald Trump recently said gatherings should be limited to less than 10 people.

