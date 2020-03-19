Lakers’ Chosen One Destroys Mavs’ Jason Terry On March 18, 2013

It has been seven years since Heat forward LeBron James now with the Los Angeles Lakers put then Boston Celtics’ guard now-retired Jason’ ‘ The Jet’ Terry on a poster for life.

During an interview with ESPN’s Brian Windhorst back in 2013, James was asked about that dunk on Terry, and The King was glad that Terry was on the other end of that play because of the way he ran his mouth.

“I’ve had a chance to [review] it, and it was one of my better ones,” James said. “The fact that it happened to J.T. made it that much sweeter. Because we all know J.T. and he talks too much sometimes. And I’m glad it happened to him.”

Five years removed from the epic moment between James and Terry, The Jet made an appearance on ESPN’s The Jump and host Rachel Nichols asked him what he was thinking.

“I think the worst thing about this is every time I’m in arenas or at the grocery store, little kids come up to me, ”Hey, hey, are you Jason Terry?” ”Yeah, that’s me,” said Terry. “Why did LeBron dunk on you?” I’m like, come on, I thought you were gonna ask for an autograph.”

The rivalry between James and Terry dates back to the 2011 Finals when Terry shared that LeBron James couldn’t guard him for seven games.

“I’m welcoming the challenge,” Terry said then. “We’re going to see if he can do it for seven games.”

Terry would be a vital piece for the Dallas Mavericks beat the James and the Miami Heat in six games to capture the franchise first and only championship.

Memphis Grizzlies Point Guard Almost put Anthony Davis on a Poster

Earlier this month, The Los Angeles Lakers took on the Grizzlies on the road and in the third quarter at the 4:07 mark, Ja’Morant attempted to Los Angeles Lakers’ forward Anthony Davis poster. Unfortunately for Morant, Davis was position to take a charge with his feet barely outside of the restricted area, and the official would call Morant for the offensive foul.

“I think he would probably try anyone that was there,” Davis said. “He’s done that a couple times this year. So I’m just trying to get a body in front of him and make him run me over.”

Morant revealed if he would have gone for the layup he would have definitely been called for the offensive foul. So, by going for a dunk attempt there was a possible opportunity that the foul would go his way.

“I mean, if I had [gone] for a layup, it would have been a charge, but if I go up and try to dunk, then it’s 50-50,” he said. “So my mindset is just going to finish the play at any time, no matter who’s down there, and it was just one of those plays.”