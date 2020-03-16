Lions Cautioned Against Letting Key Free Agent Leave

The Detroit Lions are likely to let Graham Glasgow walk in free agency, but that move isn’t one that is being praised whatsoever by the masses.

Glasgow is likely to leave soon, but that doesn’t mean many people are convinced the Lions should just stand by as he leaves. In a recent piece at Bleacher Report, writer Alex Ballentine put together a list of the top free agent every team shouldn’t let go. Glasgow was the pick for Detroit.

Here’s what was written about why that is the case:

"This one isn't likely to happen considering Graham Glasgow has openly discussed the prospect of playing for someone other than the Lions next season. Glasgow spent five season with the University of Michigan football team before getting drafted by Detroit. If the Lions can convince anyone to stay in the Motor City, it should be him. Instead, it appears they are set to lose a consistent offensive lineman who has played both center and guard in his four seasons with the team. In 15 starts for the Lions last season, he was stellar in pass protection, giving up zero sacks, per PFF. It doesn't seem the team is putting much stock in that, but maybe it should."

Glasgow is likely as good as gone, even as the Lions have cut Rick Wagner. It’s possible the Lions could invest their money elsewhere in free agency, or could decide on making a lineman a priority in the draft.

Either way, they should remember Glasgow as they hit free agency.

Graham Glasgow Frustrated With Leaving Lions

Speaking to the Detroit Free Press and writer Dave Birkett, Glasgow was asked about the decision of the Lions to apparently let him walk and test free agency. It’s something which the player that was a draft pick of the team just a few years ago is a bit disappointed about.

Here’s what he told Birkett:

“I’m bummed that I’m not able to stay cause I love Michigan and I love the Detroit area, Ann Arbor,” Glasgow told the Free Press in a phone interview Monday night. “I’ve been here for almost about a decade now and it’s awesome and I really, really like the guys in the locker room and I think we have a good team and a good group of guys. So in that regards, it sucks. But you don’t play football forever, so I think that being able to go somewhere else and make some money is an exciting thing.” Glasgow, who spent five seasons at Michigan football and played the last four years with the Lions, will be one of the most coveted offensive linemen in a free agent market that should be flush with cash regardless of whether players approve a new collective bargaining agreement this weekend.”

Glasgow played football at Michigan and made the seamless transition to Detroit, which is not that far down the road from Ann Arbor. To that end, it makes sense that he would be frustrated to leave. Now, the Lions will have to patch another hole up front as a result.

Graham Glasgow Stats

Drafted by the Lions in the third round in 2016 out of Michigan, Glasgow has been a find for the team in terms of versatility up front. He’s able to play center and guard, and has bounced around a few times in his career between those positions. As of now, he’s a guard considering the emergence of Frank Ragnow at center.

So far, Glasgow has played in 55 career games, starting 51 in the NFL. Those are solid numbers for any player, much less a guy who was a third round pick. It’s safe to say that Glasgow has managed to do well to stick in the league and make an impression.

If he were to test free agency, Glasgow would probably be a second or third wave signing which would likely work in to fill depth for a team. That’s exactly the role he has played and played well during his time with the Lions.

It might make sense for the Lions to keep him, but it could make more sense for Glasgow to move on at this point in time. It sounds as if he will be drawing plenty of interest on the open market when all is said and done, and the New York Jets could be a team very interested soon.

It doesn’t mean the Lions should be letting him go so easily in the mind of some, however.

