Matt Patricia Sends Message to First Responders Amid Coronavirus

Matt Patricia has grown close to the community in his time coaching the Detroit Lions, and in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, the coach is speaking out to let everyone know just how he feels.

In a statement posted to the Lions Twitter account, Patricia reached out to the community to let them know what he was thinking and that he offers his support.

A message from Head Coach Matt Patricia thanking the heroes of our medical community and all others making a difference during this challenging time. #StayHomeStayStrong pic.twitter.com/vY1PeJRFjy — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 28, 2020

Patricia said:

I just wanted to reach out and send my sincere gratitude for all those out there helping us fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Everyone on the front lines, from the doctors and nurses to all the first responders and EMTs, police departments, fire departments, including all the support people out there right now trying to help people stuck at home. Delivery drivers, grocery store employees, including teachers trying to remotely continue their education for their children, and obviously, parents at home trying to make sure their kids stay on task.

As Patricia also said, he is thinking of everyone and hoping they can stay healthy.

“From my family to yours, we’re thinking about you all the time, trying our best to help, but again, appreciate all you do,” he said. “Stay safe, stay healthy and stay strong.”

Matthew Stafford Reveals Huge Detroit Donation For Coronavirus

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford revealed that he committed $100,000 to coronavirus relief efforts in Detroit in a post at DetroitLions.com on Thursday. The donation will support Forgotten Harvest and the Detroit Public Schools, which are feeding and providing relief to students as they navigate the coronavirus crisis.

Mike O’Hara provided details on the donation at DetroitLions.com:

A financial commitment of $100,000 on two fronts: Forgotten Harvest, which delivers 138,000 pounds of food to local charities six days a week, and the Detroit Public Schools Community District’s efforts to provide immediate relief to students impacted by the crisis. And they’re providing meals for first responders and hospital workers at restaurants in the vicinity of four area hospitals. A $5,000 credit is being established at each of four restaurants in proximity to four hospitals to assist people such as first responders and hospital employees to get takeout meals after work.

Wayne County has been hard hit in Detroit with the virus, so it’s nice to see Stafford stepping up and continuing to deliver, as he has since he joined the Lions in 2009. He told O’Hara:

Obviously, Kelly and I feel really blessed to be in the situation we’re in. Some of that comes with respect to the people who are in your community and have been having a hard go of it. This virus is affecting all people, and people in all areas. We’re trying to help out what is home to us, and what’s been home to us for 12 years.

Lions’ Frank Ragnow Shares Coronavirus Message

Lions center Frank Ragnow shared his take on current events in a video on Twitter last week.

As Ragnow said, there’s reason to be positive even as things have grown more uncertain in recent weeks. Ragnow himself has been doing plenty of working out and fishing and thinks some time with family could be the best thing for everyone.

“Stay positive Lions fans. It’s a good opportunity to spend some more time with your family,” Ragnow says in the clip. “Get out in the outdoors. You could go fishing. Some great fishing around Detroit. You could go on walks. Take your dogs on walks, take your cats on walks. Take whatever animal you want on walks. Just stay positive and keep the faith because once this corona is over, we’re going to come back stronger than ever.”

The hope is things play out just like that. For now, Patricia and his Lions are going to do all they can to help make the community feel strong.

