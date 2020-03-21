Lions Bring Back Fan Favorite Special Teams Ace

The Detroit Lions have shaken up their team in some major ways this offseason, but an old standby is coming back to continue to add his expertise to the roster.

Friday night, the Lions revealed they had re-signed linebacker and safety Miles Killebrew. Killebrew, drafted to the team in 2016, has been a player who has been very solid on special teams. The team revealed the move on Twitter with an announcement.

Lions agree to terms with safety Miles Killebrew: https://t.co/F6V9g3IkUg pic.twitter.com/jLgwI0psik — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 20, 2020

Killebrew sticking around will be good news for the fans, considering they love the hard hitting defender who has done a great job to play his role in the Motor City. Clearly, the coaching staff feels that way too.

Miles Killebrew Stats

The defender has put up 93 tackles, 2 interceptions and has been a force on special teams as well as in a spot role at safety as well as linebacker. The former fifth round pick was a part of Bob Quinn’s first draft class in Detroit, and a standout out of Southern Utah.

Perhaps Killebrew is best known for scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in 2017.

Lions Free Agency Signings

The Lions have reached reported free agency agreements with offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai, linebacker Jamie Collins, quarterback Chase Daniel and defensive lineman Nick Williams. Additionally, they’ve added Danny Shelton, Desmond Trufant and Jayron Kearse. Duron Harmon is coming in via trade. The group upgrades some important spots on the team, and will help the Lions boost the spots that are most needed for 2020. The Lions have managed to get things going quickly and effectively this offseason in free agency to be able to try and reshape their team.

It’s true the defense has been the biggest positive in terms of a remake at the spot.

Lions Free Agency Needs

The Lions still have to find a way to solve plenty of needs, even as they have managed to do a good job to check off some of their biggest problems thus far. The team needs help at defensive end, running back and perhaps guard, so obviously, there are still big moves to make in the coming weeks and days.

In order to get back into the playoffs and turn themselves around, the Lions are going to need an infusion of talent, especially on defense. Detroit did not pressure the quarterback meaningfully in 2019 and struggled stopping the pass as well, something that has been painfully obvious for weeks and that is a glaring problem given what the team has done in the last few offseason periods. Part of the problem has been injuries, but beyond Trey Flowers and Da’Shawn Hand, the Lions simply don’t have any young building blocks they can count on right now. The team has to find some form of consistency in the trenches, and that is why it’s a major need for them moving forward.

In free agency, the Lions will undoubtedly continue to have to look at the defensive line and the backfield for potential upgrades, with another eye at linebacker.

Bringing Killebrew back is a solid move for the team to keep a solid member of the squad around for the 2020 season.

READ NEXT: Lions Make Blockbuster Darius Slay Trade