Lions Guard Battle Takes Shape With Oday Aboushi Signing

The Detroit Lions made a move to solidify their offensive line, bringing back free agent lineman Oday Aboushi this week.

While the move won’t get many of headlines considering the spending spree teams are having as it relates to different players, it might prove to be vital information for Lions fans. Detroit lost Graham Glasgow this offseason in free agency, and is trying to find a replacement.

Enter Aboushi in that role, along with names like Beau Benzschawel, Russell Bodine, Caleb Benenoch, Josh Garnett and Joe Dahl. Additionally, Tyrell Crosby could be in the mix if the team elects to use him at guard instead of tackle.

Signing Aboushi gives the Lions another experienced lineman with some versatility. He joined the team last offseason given his familiarity with offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, and brought some depth with him. Once again, that will be his most important role in 2020.

Lions Competition at Guard

The Lions have an interesting situation brewing at guard with Aboushi, Benzschawel, Garnett, Bodine and Dahl. As it stands today, this group seems weaker than having Glasgow in the mix himself, which is obvious given how solid and stout Glasgow was up front for the team.

Perhaps the best solution for the Lions in addition to hoping someone emerges from this battle is to draft another player. The Lions don’t have to roll the dice and select a player early, but rather do what they did with Glasgow and Crosby and look for a value in the middle rounds to develop.

It’s pretty safe to say seeing what happens at guard will be the major question and the major issue to watch the rest of the offseason and whenever workouts might resume.

Lions Still Have Significant Roster Needs

Do the Lions need offense or defense now that the first wave of free agency is done? Recently, CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco took a look at naming those needs for every team. As he said, while the Lions have done some heavy lifting on defense, much more is required.

Prisco said that he believes the Lions need help at cornerback and along the defensive line. Here’s a look at what he wrote as to why that’s the case:

“By trading Darius Slay, they lost their best corner. But they replaced him with Desmond Trufant, so they can get by if they have to do so. Even so, another corner is needed. They also need help inside on the line. They did sign Danny Shelton and Nick Williams, but is that enough?”

In the aftermath of Detroit’s busy first week, there’s been little said about who the Lions could be targeting now. It seems a safe bet that at least one of these needs if not both will also be addressed in the draft and fairly early. It’s also true that the guard spot could be addressed in the draft as well, even with some of the moves the team has already made.

Prisco is right, however. The team’s defense has some depth issues to address, but it’s wise not to forget the offensive line. There’s plenty of players, but plenty of questions about who will emerge.

READ NEXT: Matthew Stafford Shows Generosity to First Responders of Coronavirus